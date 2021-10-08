Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Bronfman Plays Beethoven with San Francisco Symphony

October 28 at 2 p.m.; October 29 & 30 at 7 p.m.

Yefim Bronfman and Esa-Pekka Salonen will enrich your cultural life to the sounds of San Francisco Symphony playing Ludwig van Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No.3.

The concert’s repertoire will also feature the San Francisco Symphony premiere of Anders Hillborg’s Kongsgaard Variations, as well as featuring Richard Strauss’s Symphony for Winds.

The Bay Area audiences love Yefim Bronfman and his performances always attract the music aficionados from Sacramento to Carmel as they flock to hear him every time he pays a musical visit.

Performance of the Ludwig van Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 will definitely sell out as soon as his concert dates are announced.

Esa-Pekka Salonen, in his first year as the San Francisco Symphony Music Director, is bringing with him a very impressive resume of magnificent accolades and honors including his work among others as the Conductor Laureate for the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra, Artistic Director of the annual Baltic Sea Festival, which invites celebrated artists from the countries around the Baltic Sea. In 2020 he was appointed an honorary Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire by her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II of England. You will feel like a royalty at this very special concert.

Concert Extra: Pre-Concert Talk: Scott Foglesong will give an “Inside Music” talk from the stage one hour prior to the October 28-30 performances. Free to all concert ticket.

Information

For tickets call 415-864-6000

sfsymphony.org

Davies Symphony Hall

201 Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco

Photos courtesy of SF Symphony

San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre Welcomes

Jesus Christ Superstar

October 13 through November 17, 2021

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new and mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage and we are lucky to welcome it to the Bay Area.

With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar reflects the rock roots that feature the legendary score which includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’ and which you will be humming along on your way home.

Originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring for you to enjoy.

Information

888-746-1799

tickets.broadwaysf.com

Golden Gate Theatre

1 Taylor Street in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of Matthew Murphy

Discover Cider in Sebastopol, California’s Apple Country

The hibernation is over! Time to get some fresh air, get into your car and head to an area known as

“Gold Ridge” in Sebastopol, which produces some of the world’s best apples in the Devoto Orchards.

Because of the proximity to the coastline, Devoto Orchards is able to dry farm the trees (cultivation without additional irrigation) and that makes them a certified organic farm, growing 26 acres of mainly heirloom apple varieties. Spend a day zigzagging down the lanes of the orchard picking apples and treat yourself to a freshly just-pressed cider – possibly even pressed by you.

The local farmers, who work at the taproom and who are the cider producers, are there to help you to enjoy the fruits of their and your labor.

Just writing about it makes me so cider thirsty… Taste the aromatic ciders at the Golden State taproom and bring a bunch back home.

Aren’t you glad you decided to vroom vroom to the country…

Information

707-827-3765

Golden State Cider

180 Morris Street in Sebastopol

Photo courtesy of Golden State Cider

Shen Yun Performs in Modesto, Fresno, San Jose, San Francisco, Berkeley and Sacramento

October 19 through October 31, 2021

With the completely new production and accompanied by live orchestra, Shen Yun’s spectacular works convey the extraordinary depth of genuine Chinese culture, and bring the magnificence of five thousand years of civilization back to life on stage. Through breathtaking dance and music, stunning costumes and beautiful choreography, Shen Yun’s artists tell the story of the ancient Chinese wisdom and the culture that inspired generations.

Everything from medical innovations to opera, dance, architecture, and even martial arts expresses visually the fascinating story of their lives. Shen means divine.

Yun is personal bearing, or inner charm.

Together, the name Shen Yun means the beauty of divine beings dancing.

A truly spellbinding and inspirational show not to be missed.

I wish I could take a tour of all the six locations.

Information

888-633-6999

ShenYun.com/CA

Photo courtesy of Shen Yun