Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

December is the Nutcracker Time in San Francisco and all Over the World

December 10 through December 30, 2021

Get your tickets now as the fabulous San Francisco Ballet bids farewell to its Artistic Director Helgi Tomasson as he returns to the historic War Memorial Opera House showcasing his magnificently choreographed and strikingly staged production of Nutcracker.

Helgi Tomasson and the city of San Francisco are celebrating the final season of his 37-year tenure by leading one of the world’s leading ballet companies as it continues an American holiday tradition it established more than 75 years ago.

Called “a paean to positive thinking” by The New York Times at its 2004 premiere, Nutcracker includes more than 300 costume pieces by Tony Award-winning designer Martin Pakledinaz and scenic designs by Michael Yeargan inspired by San Francisco’s “Painted Ladies” architectural marvel.

Watch the Nutcracker’s iconic snow scene with 600 pounds of snow deployed during each performance.

With few exceptions, every dancer on SF Ballet’s roster will dance in Nutcracker during the run of its 29 performances to the spectacular and unforgettable music of Peter Illich Tchaikovsky.

Enjoy this joyous return to Nutcracker and the in-person holiday season, while celebrating Helgi Tomasson’s dedicated leadership and his Honorary Cultural Ambassadorship serving at the helm of the world renowned San Francisco Ballet company.

As the first American company to present a full-length production of Nutcracker, San Francisco Ballet paved the way for the work to become an American holiday classic.

Information

Tickets start at $19

415-865-2000

sfballet.org

War Memorial Opera House

301 Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco

Full COVID-19 safety protocols are available at sfballet.org

Photos courtesy of Erik Tomasson

Thanksgiving Holiday with Snoopy

At the Charles M. Schultz Museum in Santa Rosa

November 20, from 1p.m. to 4p.m.

There is something wonderful and entertaining for every member of your family when Snoopy is in charge of your Thanksgiving festivities. Focus on family crafts with assistance from Snoopy and his friends.

The museum will set up a number of activities stations where volunteers will help families create a custom snack bag to take home, including Snoopy’s favorites: popcorn, pretzels, and jelly beans! The museum will also be offering a screening of: “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” on the big screen.

Do you think Charlie will show up?

Having fun?

And now its time to head to the museum’s gift shop to purchase some of the Snoopy gifts to bring home to, as well as help Mom, Dad and Grandparents with their preparation for the delicious Thanksgiving Dinner with your family and friends on November 25.

Just an idea: Have your Snoopy gifts serve as the center piece decorations for your festive holiday table.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Information

707-579-4452

schultzmuseum.org

Charles M. Schulz Museum & Research Center

2301 Hardies Lane in Santa Rosa

Photos courtesy of Charles M. Schultz Museum

Michael Tilson Thomas is Back in San Francisco!

November 12-14 and November 18-20 at Davies Symphony Hall

Welcome back Maestro! Music Director Laureate Michael Tilson Thomas (MTT) returns to conduct the San Francisco Symphony in two weeks of concerts at Davies Symphony Hall, November 12–14 and November 18–20.

These performances are the first time MTT will be on the podium in San Francisco since March 2020, when the pandemic interrupted his final season as San Francisco Symphony Music Director.

The November 12–14 concerts include Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Three German Dances, K.509, Robert Schumann’s Symphony No. 1, Spring, and Michael Tilson Thomas’ Notturno featuring flutist Demarre McGill in his Orchestral Series debut. November 18–20 concerts feature the world premiere of SF Symphony Principal Trombone Timothy Higgins’ Trombone Concerto—an SF Symphony commission, the SF Symphony premiere of William Grant Still’s Patterns, and Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring.

About Michael Tilson Thomas: Michael Tilson Thomas is Co-Founder and Artistic Director of the New World Symphony, Music Director Laureate of the San Francisco Symphony, and Conductor Laureate of the London Symphony Orchestra. He is a twelve-time Grammy Award winner and has conducted the major orchestras of Europe and the United States.

11/12: REVISED!!!!: Ludovic Morlot who was recently appointed Music Director of the Barcelona Symphony, joins Music Director Laureate Michael Tilson Thomas (MTT) to conduct part of the November 18–21.

Morlot will conduct the first half of the program, including Maurice Ravel’s Ma Mère l’Oye (Mother Goose) Suite, and the world premiere of San Francisco Symphony Principal Trombone Timothy Higgins’ Trombone Concerto, commissioned by the SF Symphony and performed by Higgins. Music Director Laureate Michael Tilson Thomas will lead the orchestra in Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring as planned.November is a “Thanks”- giving month and we, the Bay Area music lovers are grateful MTT is well and back on the stage of the architecturally stunning Davies Symphony Hall.Information

Ticket prices range from $20 to $135

415-864-6000

sfsymphony.org

Davies Symphony Hall

201 Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of SF Symphony

Let the Holidays Begin in San Jose!

November 26, 2021 through January 2, 2022

Follow Blinky the reindeer on a musical drive-through journey with a brand new display featuring over 200,000 lights at Lake Cunningham at 5 p.m. and continue for the spectacular Tree Lighting Ceremony of the 65’ Tall Walk-Through Tree at Downtown Jose’s Plaza de Cesar Chavez Park at 6:00 p.m. to inaugurate the city’s exciting and impressive Holiday Festivities by introducing some incredible new features of the new large scale lighted creations like a teddy bear, shooting stars and giant ornaments, plus an all-new inflatable beer and wine garden.

Cheers! Christmas in the Park – definitely a magical setting to please all ages. And while you ogle at the exciting and fancy exhibits, note the surprisingly happy eyes of the youngsters who are enjoying the holidays with you.

Information

408-809-9627

Christmasinthepark.com

Tickets for the drive-thru are currently on sale. The purchase of VIP tickets allows guests to skip right to the front of the line.

Christmas in the Park

Downtown San Jose’s Plaza de Cesar Chavez Park