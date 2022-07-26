The Rotary Club of Los Altos Presents Fine Art in the Park

August 13 & 14, 10 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park in Los Altos

Los Altos, CA Jul 26, 2022 – A spectacular showcase of paintings, sculptures, glass, textiles, woodwork, jewelry and wearable art created by over 150 of the Bay Area award winning artists who were meticulously selected by Carol Dabb, the Los Altos Rotary’s distinguished Art Connoisseur and the Artists Chairperson, will present and sell their work at the Fine Arts in the Park, the most prestigious and highly rated outdoor event in California.

Stop by the recently refurbished by the Rotarians Gazebo to view an extraordinary art addition coordinated and curated by Rotarian Patricia Rohrs, writer, educator and an art aficionado, who together with an energetic team of Rotarians assembled an exciting selection of the amazing art in the category of “Young at Art.”

It is a must visit, view and marvel at the talent of these high school students under the direction of their dedicated teachers who will showcase their incredible artistic creativity.

Under the brilliant orchestration by Sandy Mingia, the show’s Executive Director and an outstanding member of the Los Altos Rotary Club, Fine Arts in the Park’s picturesque setting of downtown Lincoln Park, will create a weekend of cultural enrichment accompanied by the lavish gourmet journey and live entertainment for the visitors, the art collectors and the travelers from near and far who have been eagerly awaiting the upcoming Fine Art in the Park Show.

As a charitable organization Rotary Club supports and funds many needy organizations locally, nationally and internationally and the dedicated members of the Los Altos Rotary Club are extremely generous in supporting multiple important causes.

The Rotary Club of Los Altos is a service organization dedicated to the service for our members, our community, our nation and the world. 100% of the Fine Art in the Park show’s proceeds benefit projects like high-school scholarships and grants, fostering youth leadership, and beautifying the community. Internationally: funds support ending polio forever!, basic education and literacy, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, economic and community development, disease prevention and treatment.