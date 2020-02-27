Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

“Midsummer Night’s Dream” Returns to San Francisco George Balanchine’s brilliant adaptation of one of Shakespeare’s most celebrated works – the”Midsummer Night’s Dream” pirouettes to San Francisco after being away for 34 years.

With the whimsical story by William Shakespeare this ballet is fun for the entire family and brings magic and playful mischief while showcasing the artistry of the fabulously talented ballet dancers of the San Francisco Ballet – dancing to a selection of spellbinding music by Felix Mendelssohn, one of my favorite composers.

Introduce your youngsters to the beautiful and mesmerizing art of ballet, it’s never to early.

Tickets and Information

415-865-8000

sfballet.org

War Memorial Opera House

301 Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of Erik Tomasson

Peninsula Symphony Brings the Sounds of the “The Violins of Hope”

March 13 at 8 p.m. at San Mateo Performing Arts Center in San Mateo

March 14 at 8 p.m. at Heritage Theatre in Campbell

Musicians of the Peninsula Symphony perform an unforgettable program, adding the “Violins of Hope” to the full orchestral texture. Renowned Israeli violinmaker Amnon Weinstein has devoted the past twenty years to restoring the violins of the Holocaust as a tribute to those who were lost, including four hundred of his own relatives.

Today, these instruments serve as powerful reminders of an unimaginable experience – they are memorials to those who perished and testaments to those who survived.

The concert’s repertoire features: Cihat Askin: Avinu Malkeinu; Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto, Op. 64 (featuring Cihat Askin on violin); Prokofiev: Overture on Jewish Themes, Op. 34; Bloch: Three Jewish Poems.

This program is part of Violins of Hope San Francisco Bay Area presented in association with Music at Kohl Mansion, Burlingame, CA. Not to be missed!

Tickets and Information

650-941-5291

PeninsulaSymphony.org

Photos courtesy of Peninsula Symphony

Sonoma County in Bloom for the Barrell Tasting Weekends

March 6-8, and 13-15, 2020

California’s Sonoma County is world-famous for its premium wineries, award-winning breweries, and Wine Country restaurants, as well as beautiful forests, rivers, and beaches.

With one million acres to explore, there is one million experiences to remember and to share.

And here is a new addition to the unique opportunities in Sonoma: The Barrell Tasting Weekends. Sample wines from the barrel, talk to winemakers, and explore the beautiful Alexander, Dry Creek and Russian River Valleys at Wine Road’s 43rd Annual Barrel Tasting.

Tickets include the opportunity to sample wine from the barrel and in most cases also try a limited number of current release wines.

These weekends are all about you, romance and the wine.

Tickets and Information

This event is for peoples ages 21 and over

$60 Weekend, $45 Sunday

wineroad.com

Wine Road Northern Sonoma County

1437 Grove Street in Healdsburg, California

Photo courtesy of Sonoma Tourism Office

San Francisco Ballet Auxiliary Presents a Spectacular Fashion Show

March 18, 2020 at 11 a.m.

After last year’s triumphant return, the San Francisco Ballet Auxiliary Fashion Show is back. The San Francisco Ballet Auxiliary and Sam Malouf Authentic Luxury Present the 2020 Fashion Show Featuring Maison Rabih Kayrouz.

The Paris-based Haute Couture designer Maison Rabih Kayrouz will be the featured designer at this year’s event. Saint Joseph’s Arts Society will serve as a fitting venue for the designer known for architectural cuts and exacting construction.

The event will include a seated lunch followed by a runway show featuring the Haute Couture Fall 2020 Collection with tickets ranging from $500 to $5,000. Guests who purchase VIP tickets for $5,000 will join Rabih Kayrouz for an intimate dinner the night before the show and will enjoy premiere seating at the runway show.

Grand Benefactor tickets at $1,000 include a cocktail reception with VIPs and the designers the night before the show. Patron tickets are $500. The event will benefit a wide range of San Francisco Ballet initiatives, including new works, scholarships for San Francisco Ballet School students, and community outreach programs.

Tickets and Information

For more information and to purchase tickets, please contact Meg Sullivan at msullivan@sfballet.org or 415-865-6625

sfballet.org

SF Joseph’s Art Society is located at 1401 Howard Street in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of the SF Ballet Auxiliary