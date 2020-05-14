Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Design in Pajamas: Mini-Lessons on Italian Designs

May 19 at 11:00 a.m.

“Made in Italy” – is an emblem we treasure on gifts while shopping in Italy. No need to travel to Italy, for now. Settle down in the comfort of your living room, wear you favorite pajamas, sip a cup of hot cappuccino and watch Chiara Alessi as she shares stories about some of the most iconic products of Italian design in a series of short videos which will be available on YouTube and Facebook channels of the Italian Cultural Institute of San Francisco.

Presented in Italian with English subtitles. Chiara Alessi is a journalist and curator in the field of design. She writes for Domus, Interni and Klat international publications and studies the new Italian design culture. Have you ever thought of studying Italian? Now that your are cocooned at home – this is a perfect time.

Register for any class you chose by visiting Instituto Italiano Scuola Language school, an official branch of the Italian Cultural Institute in San Francisco.

The classes are offered online.

Information: 415-788-7142

italianschool@sfiis.org; www.iicsanfrancisco.esteri.it

Photo courtesy of IICSF

F iloli Gardens are Now Open

As of May 11th the magnificent Filoli Gardens are extending an invitation for you to visit.

The gates are open! After being cooped up for over two months, you will be relieved to visit an outdoor space of such great beauty. Stroll Filoli’s beautiful formal Garden and enjoy a hike on the Estate Trail.

The Rose Garden is overflowing with blooms, the Knot Gardens and Perennial Border are stunningly gorgeous, the peonies in the Cutting Garden are in full bloom, and the foxgloves and waterlilies in the Sunken Garden are ready to add an enchanting ambience in the heart of the world famous Filoli Estate.

The Garden is open with certain restrictions to maintain social distancing.

Please adhere to the instructions and make it a pleasant and safe experience for all.

The Historic House will remain closed at this time.

Please leave your favorite pooch at home.

Information

All tickets must be purchased online before visiting

Reservations Office: (650) 364-8300

filoli.org

Filoli Gardens

86 Canada Road in Woodside

Photos courtesy of Filoli

Meet the Animals of Monterey Aquarium

Explore online the undersea life at the world renowned Monterey Bay Aquarium and its residents, the amazing animals. Get personal with the playful and everyone’s favorite otters, abalone and countless others exotic creatures of the sea.

Did you know there is a Zebra fish? Your youngsters will love spending hours watching these online videos of the most fascinating life in California.

All of the live cams are up and continue to stream the daily life of the animals during posted hours (hours vary by cam, but typically 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Pacific time).

Although the aquarium is closed to the visitors, the staff is working to provide the community with uplifting and educational animal stories and videos.

Information: Montereybayaquarium.org

Photo courtesy of the Monterey Bay Aquarium

Your Home is the Stage for SF Opera! – “The Capulets and the Montagues,”

May 16 at 10 a.m. through May 17 at 11:59 p.m.

SF Opera is on Streaming! Join the opera lovers for a free broadcast of composer Vincenzo Bellini’s breakthrough opera “The Capulets and the Montagues,” a vision of Verona like you’ve never seen before.

This version of the classic romance between Romeo and Juliet is all out war. Vincent Boussard’s production with costumes by Christian LaCroix plunges us straight into the strife.

No meet-cute here: We encounter the star-crossed lovers, played by Joyce DiDonato and Nicole Cabell, in the midst of a political schism so extreme that battles have been fought and lives lost.

Just like I would expect in an opera! Directed for the screen by Frank Zamacona. Not to be missed! You may wish to get a hankechif ready.

Information:

Stream it for free right here from 10am Pacific this Saturday to 11:59pm the next day.

San Francisco Opera

415-864-3330

sfopera.com

Photos courtesy of SF Opera