Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

“Violins of Hope” – Hear Them… See Them… Discover Them.

January 16 – March 15, 2020. This is a West Coast Debut with Limited Engagement.

Presented by eight Bay Area Counties

A priceless collection of 50 string instruments once played by Jewish prisoner-musicians from the camps and ghettos of the Holocaust will be showcased by 42 Bay Area organizations in a series of 17 classical music concerts, 11 Klezmer and Folk concerts, curated exhibitions, bold films, 20 school programs, educational forums and special civic events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp and International Remembrance Day.

The “Violins of Hope”, the treasured and precious instruments rescued from the Holocaust and lovingly restored by renowned Israeli violinmaker Amnon Weinstein, will sing again. “Even if the Jewish violinists (of the Holocaust era) have disappeared. I try to promise to them that their legacy will be born again as the notes are played” declares Amnon Weinstein.

Why do so many Jews play the violin? Because, according to the old explanation, when the time came to flee, you could always run with violin. That’s the tragic yet ultimately inspiring origin of “Violins of Hope” a collection of stringed instruments that survived the Shoah though heir former owners did not. 26 of the 50 restored instruments making a trip from Israel to the West Coast will be featured at a number of special exhibits for us to see.

“Our violins represent the victory of the human spirit over evil and hatred,” – Amnon Weinstein.

If you have a violin from Europe with a Holocaust story and you wish to offer the instrument for inspection call 650-762-1130.

Tickets and Information

violinsofhopesfba.org

650-762-1130

Photo courtesy of Violins of Hope, San Francisco Bay Area

Only on Thursdays: After Dark at the Exploratorium

6:00 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Things look different after dark. Awaken mischievous machines with the push of a button. Lose yourself in over 650 interactive exhibits exploring perception, art, and science. Grab your friends and a drink and get immersed in everything from a pitch-black dome to a fog bridge, a large-scale kaleidoscope, dazzling light displays, mind-bending mirrors, and more.

Or savor adults-only programming featuring unique guest speakers, great music, specialty films, and one-of-a-kind activities. Dine at the museum’s restaurant and café, take a stroll along the Embarcadero and have lots if fun. It’ll change how you think about the world around you.

But don’t take our word for it—see for yourself. Note: The Tactile Dome and some programs have limited capacity and are available to visitors on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets and Information

Every Thursday Night

$19.95, adults ages 18 +

415-528-4444

exploratorium.org

explOratorium

Pier 15, The Embarcadero in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of Exploratorium



Stanford Welcomes Poland’s NFM Wrocław Philharmonic with Violin Virtuoso Bomsori Kim.

Founded in 1945, the internationally acclaimed NFM Wrocław Philharmonic makes its Bing Concert Hall debut in a thrilling program under the baton of maestro Giancarlo Guerrero—a six-time GRAMMY Award-winner. Joining the orchestra will be violin virtuoso Bomsori Kim.

Bomsori’s exceptional talent and the poise of her musicianship have been recognized by many of the world’s finest orchestras and eminent conductors. A rising star on the international concert stage, Bomsori is committed to sharing passionate, personal, and refreshing performances of classical violin repertoire with a global audience.

Experience this exquisite orchestra in a performance of Witold Lutosławski’s Symphonic Variations, Karol Szymanowski’s Violin Concerto No. 1, Op. 35 with Bomsori Kim, and Johannes Brahms’ stunning Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Op. 68. Arrive early to enjoy the architectural marvel of the Bing Concert Hall and its surroundings on the spectacular grounds of Stamford University.

Tickets and Information

Prices start at $50

650-724-2464

stanfordlive@stanford.edu

Bing Concert Hall

327 Lasuen Street at Stanford

Free Parking

Photo courtesy of Stanford Live

Gugu Drum Group Finds its Way to San Jose

January 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Gung Hay Fat Choy! Happy Chinese New Year and warmest greetings form the Gugu Drum Group visiting from Shanghai, China. This high-energy ensemble is renowned around the world for its appearance n the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games opening ceremonies.

The musicians use percussion to weave together ancient Chinese stories, proverbs and fables brought to life through epic drumming and colorful costumes.

Tickets and Information

Price: $26 per ticket

408-924-8501

hammertheatre.com

Hammer Theatre Center

101 Paseo de San Antonio in San Jose

Photo courtesy of Hammer Theatre Center/Gugu Drum Group