EVENTS AROUND THE BAY

The Amazing Yuja Wang Presents a Piano Recital in San Francisco

February 23 at 7:30 p.m.

The world renowned phenomenal pianist known also as the strikingly glamorous superstar fashionista, Yuja Wang will electrify the audiences with her second piano recital in San Francisco, one that showcases her famed fierce and flawless technique. Her concert’s repertoire will feature a number of brilliant compositions by J.S. Bach, Brahms, Chopin, just to name a few. I am sure Yuja will also treat us to her energetic interpretation of a few sonatas by Beethoven in honor of his 250th Birthday. Don’t miss Yuja’s breathtaking performance while enjoy ogling at her spectacular and sparkling designer dresses and mega high heels shoes.

Tickets and Information

415-864-6000

sfsymphony.org

Davies Symphony Hall

201 Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of Kirk Edwards

Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival in San Jose and in Redwood City

March 3 through March 15, 2020

If you are a movie lover, the Maverick Movie Fan or the cinema aficionado, the Cinequest Film Festival is the most fascinating and inspirational film festival in the Bay Area and it is definitely not to be missed. The story and legacy of Cinequest is bringing together the Silicon Valley’s technologies and spirit of innovation with the arts to empower great creations while connecting youth, artists, and innovators with these creations and with each other. Cinequest’s uniqueness is a result from being ahead of the curve in the powerful integration of superb creativity and the high tech innovation.

This year the Cinequest will bestow its highest honor, the Maverick Spirit Award, to actor Jesse Eisenberg preceding a screening of the highly anticipated movie “Resistance’s” portrayal of WWII hero Marcel Marceau. Eisenberg was nominated for an Oscar, in the category for the Best Lead Actor, while portraying Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook in the movie “The Social Network.” The event will culminate the 2020 Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival on March 15th at 6:00pm at the architecturally stunning California Theatre located in downtown San Jose.

Previous Maverick Spirit Award recipients include Nicolas Cage, Elle Fanning, Rosario Dawson, Harrison Ford, J.J. Abrams, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Sir Ian McKellen, Alec Baldwin, Sir Ben Kingsley, and Neil Gaiman.

Tickets and Information

Visit cinequest.org for the line-up of the movies’ screening and special events

Locations: San Jose and Redwood City

Photo courtesy of Cinequest

Levi Strauss: A History of American Style at the Contemporary Jewish Museum in San Francisco

February 13 through August 9, 2020

Levi Strauss: A History of American Style is the largest exhibition to date of materials from the Levi Strauss & Co. archives. The exhibit celebrates the birth of the blue jean, showcasing the life of Levi Strauss, the evolution of Levi’s from workwear into iconic fashion wear, and the city of San Francisco that inspired this style revolution. The exhibition invites visitors to experience Levi Strauss & Co.’s enduring impact with rarely before seen objects, including a suit owned by Lauren Bacall, a reissue of a jacket worn by Albert Einstein, an AMC Gremlin car with an interior upholstered completely in Denim, and a custom ensemble worn by Lauryn Hill on her Miseducation tour.

Works in a variety of media will be on view, reflecting the myriad ways Levi’s has infused the culture of America, and has become shorthand for classic American style abroad. You will love it! Wear a pair of your jeans and enjoy the sweet memories of the fun times when you bought it.

Tickets and Information

415-655-7800

The Contemporary Jewish Museum

736 Mission Street in San Francisco

Photo of Actress Lauren Bacall Suit and the jacket of Bing Crosby courtesy of CJM

Open Cockpit Day at the Hiller Aviation Museum in San Carlos

February 19, from 10 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.

Enjoy a unique opportunity to gain a pilot’s eye perspective on many of the Hiller Aviation Museum’s aircraft. The McDonnell Douglas A-4 Skyhawk, Boeing 747 and Hiller H-12 cockpits are always open, but on Open Cockpit Days the doors and canopies of many additional aircraft in the Museum’s collection swing open to allow visitors a special chance to sit inside and explore the controls and instruments needed to fly these aircraft. Sit in the cockpits of the following aircrafts: Grumman HU -16 Albatross; Fokker Dr. 1 Red Baron; Aero Commander 500 U; Boeing 737-100; Boeing 747; Cessna 177 Cardinal; Aero L-39; Bell 47D. The Hiller Aviation Museum is a non-profit 501(c)3 educational institution preserving the legacy of flights and provides inspiration for future generations.

Over forty unique and innovative aircraft are on display. Don’t forget to stop by at the museum’s gift shop which contains one of the largest selections of aviation-themed items in Northern California. Including: books, dvd’s, toys, clothing, posters, models, RC aircraft, drones, and much more!

Tickets and Information

Admission prices range between $11 to $18

650-654-0200

hiller.org

Hiller Aviation Museum

601 Skyway Road in San Carlos

Free parking

Photo(s) courtesy of the HAM