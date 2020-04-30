Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine Get a Royal Introduction by Harry, Duke of Essex

Netflix, May 1 & 2

Happy 75th Anniversary to Thomas & Friends. The beloved children’s series Thomas & Friends is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a special royal episode introduced by Harry, the Duke of Sussex. “Thomas the Tank Engine” has been a comforting, familiar face to so many families over the last 75 years — entertaining, educating and inspiring children on important issues through exciting stories and characters,” Harry said in a press statement.

“I certainly have fond memories of growing up with Thomas & Friends and being transported to new places through his adventures. I am very proud to have been asked to take part in this special episode. I wish Thomas & Friends a very happy anniversary.”

The anticipated special Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine — features voicing by actress Rosamund Pike, with a cameo from a younger Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles as a boy.

Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine will tell the story of Thomas the Tank Engine’s first trip to London, where he takes Sir Topham Hatt to Buckingham Palace to receive an honor. He is accompanied by a new character, the Duchess of Loughborough, who is voiced by Gone Girl’s Pike. It was a favorite TV show for my kids and I to watched it every week. I wonder if the little Archie, Harry’s one-year old son loves it too? “Thomas, the Tank Engine” was created by the Rev. Wilbert Vere Awdry and was a book series.

The story was turned into a TV story in 1984 and for several years was narrated by former Beatle Ringo Star.

Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine airs on May 1 on Netflix USA, and is scheduled to air in the UK on May 2 and in 180 countries worldwide afterward.

Photo courtesy of Duke Harry is by Dave Poultney

Photo of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles as a boy are featured in the Royal Engine 75th anniversary episode

Live from Florence, Italy:

Mother’s Day with Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin

May 10, 2020 at 5 p.m.

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in partnership with Hershey Felder Presents are offering a phenomenal live streaming of “Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin” on Mother’s Day. Performed live from Florence, Italy by virtuoso pianist/performer/playwright/director/composer Hershey Felder, this celebrated solo show pays tribute to America’s greatest songwriter, the one and only Irving Berlin.

Hershey Felder, internationally acclaimed for bringing to life such composers as Debussy, Tchaikovsky, Gershwin, Beethoven, Chopin, and Bernstein, shares the inspiring story of “America’s Composer” Irving Berlin.

Fleeing the anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia, capturing the rhythms of the Lower East Side, and eventually enchanting the entire world, Berlin epitomized the American dream.

Featuring some of Berlin’s most popular and enduring songs including “God Bless America,” “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” “Blue Skies,” and “White Christmas,” Felder’s signature creation of character and musical performance weaves a narrative around Berlin’s 101 year lifespan, including his long and heartening relationship with his wife, battles against anti-Semitism and, of course, his storied music.

Audiences who purchase tickets can watch “Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin” streamed live May 10 (5pm PDT/8pm EDT), with a recorded viewing offered to ticket holders for an additional 72 hours. Proceeds from this event will benefit TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, which has been shuttered to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Information

Tickets ($50 per household)

Call (650) 463-1960

TheatreWorks.org

Photos courtesy of Hershey Felder Presents

The Life of Leah Garchik: Career in Journalism

May 13 at 1:30 p.m.

A fascinating life and career of Leah Garchik, the San Francisco Chronicle writer, columnist and editor will be featured in an on-line event presented by the Lifelong Learning Institute ( OLLI) In San Francisco.

In Dialogue with Leah Garchik and Lucy Gray: Backscratching, Mudwrestling, Gossip and Complimentary Hors D’Oeuvres; a Career in Journalism will enrich your knowledge about the daily life of a famous journalist and will intrigue your curiosity about the Bay Area people she writes about… maybe even your neighbor… Leah began as a secretary at the San Francisco Chronicle in 1972 and though she was offered advancement, she waited to take it until her children were so fed up with her that they ran off to pre-school. Leah wound up with a column about everything no one else wanted to write about.

Eventually, after Herb Caen passed away, she was allowed to write local items; She remained on that beat — gossip, back door chitchat, glitz and grit — writing five columns a week, as well as the occasional thought piece or obituary, for 35 years. She went on gathering stories after she left the paper and is now doing a monthly column.

She will pepper her talk about her early days in Brooklyn, her Jewish mother, and the extraordinary story she has written as a memoir this year with readings from her many clippings. Relive her popular columns and have lots of fun.. unless you were stabbed in her column.

Information and Registration

www.campusce.net/sfsu/course/course.aspx

Photo courtesy of Leah Garchik

Watch Party with Leslie Sbrocco: 100 Days, Drinks, Dishes and Destination

Tuesday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m.



Ready to party with the effervescent Leslie Sbrocco, the host and the wine aficionado of the popular “Check Please, Bay Area!” KQED TV show?

You are in for a priceless treat! Come with Leslie Sbrocco on a globetrotting adventure and taste the world right from your own home! Join Leslie to screen the first episode of 100 Days, Drinks, Dishes, and Destinations and transport yourself for the eateries and drinking joints of Nashville.

After the episode, stick around and ask Leslie your questions about the flavors of Nashville, where she’s headed next when we can dine out and travel again, and how you can continue to support the hard-hit hospitality and tourism industries while we shelter in place.

Information

KQED. ORG

Photo courtesy of KQED