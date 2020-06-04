Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Say “I Do” at the Beautiful Hakone Gardens in Saratoga as They

Re-open for Outdoor Ceremonies

Effective June 5, 2020

Great news for someone awaiting to say “I Do” as the stunningly gorgeous Hakone Estate and Gardens are ready to bless the newlyweds at their outdoor wedding ceremony. Due to the loosening of the Shelter in Place orders, effective Friday, June 5, 2020, Hakone Estate and Gardens will be able to host small outdoor ceremonies (for 25 guests or less) in their tranquil place of peace and harmony.

Catering including a beautiful wedding cake can also be arranged. One of the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s premier sites and 100 years old, Hakone is one of the oldest Japanese estate, retreat and gardens in the Western Hemisphere.

Hakone has also been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2013.

Enjoy the setting of the 18 acres of magnificent beauty nestled in the verdant hills of Saratoga overlooking Silicon Valley.

By order of the Santa Clara County Health Director, all Shelter in Place, COVID-19 Prevention, and Social Distancing policies will be strictly enforced.

Information

Call Events office at (408) 741-4957

hakone.com

Saratoga

Photo courtesy of Hakone Gardens

Virtual Adoption of Pets

The high-tech connection reached Humane Society of Silicon Valley (HSSV)!

Now you can adopt a pet the same way you are meeting and converse with your coworkers, hold a video-conferenced math class and medical appointments or learn to cook with top chefs.

The nearly century-old animal welfare organization just re-opened its adoption program where you can have Zoom interviews with prospective pets, complete adoption paperwork and pay — all online.

Virtual adoption is a five-step process and the online application walks you through it.

At the end of this process you can pick up your new pet within 24 hours.

Dogs, cats, rabbits and hamsters are waiting to meet you and their new family.

I love Kona and Scout, our wonderful additions to our family.

Information

408-262-2133

hssv.org

Humane Society of Silicon Valley

Photo courtesy of HSSV

A Refreshing Escape to Sonoma Valley’s Wine Country

Effective June 5, 2020

With the motto of Retreat, Refresh and Renew the St. Francis Winery and Vineyards of Santa Rosa are offering its epicurean Estate’s Pairing experience hosted by the Executive Chef Peter Janiak outside on the brand new Vineyard Portico, sheltered in the open-air covering, overlooking Wild Oak Vineyard.

Chef Janiak’s unique epicurean style explores the wide range of fresh ingredients found in Sonoma County, creating remarkable cuisine perfectly catered to the winery’s award-winning wines.

Ample spacing has been arranged to allow for physical distancing between different parties and the winery’s staff at all times. Visits to the property will require reservations at this time.

Information

800-650-5437

100 Pythian Road at HWY 12 in Santa Rosa

Photo courtesy of St. Francis Winery

stfranciswinery.com

St. Francis Winery and Vineyards

Exploratorium Presents the Virtual World Ocean Day

June 8, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

World Oceans Day is a global celebration and part of a growing movement to protect and preserve Earth’s life support system. The Exploratorium’s program will include discussions and films that explore the sights and sounds of the sea and the shoreline of San Francisco Bay.

The program, primarily for families and children, will include several segments: “Life in a Drop of Seawater” with Mary Miller, program director in the Exploratorium’s environment group, and micro-marine biologist Anna McGaraghan from UC Santa Cruz; a music video to celebrate the return of the porpoise to the San Francisco Bay with California Director of the National Wildlife Federation Beth Pratt; “Ocean Motion” where Mary Miller and oceanographer John Largier will discuss tides, currents, and waves; and “Ocean Robots to the Rescue,” featuring Sebastien de Halleux, the Chief Operating Officer of Saildrone discussing how ocean-going robots can explore the ocean in ways humans cannot.

Since 1969, the Exploratorium’s museum in San Francisco has been home to a renowned collection of exhibits that draw together science, art, and human perception, and that have changed the way science is taught.

Information

YouTube, Exploratorium’s Facebook Page, Exploratorium’s Website

(415) 528-4444

www.exploratorium.edu

Photo courtesy of Exploratorium