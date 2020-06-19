Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Nature is Calling – Take Your Dad for a Walk in the Presidio Park

Happy Father’s Day!

Father’s Day is celebrated every day. But this will be a special gift for Dad: your family’s outing after being cocooned at home for the past four months. And Presidio Park in San Francisco is the most fabulous place to enjoy this festivity.

Lets start with hiking, picnic, the scenic vistas and meeting the most exciting new addition of the family of coyotes and their new cubs born last April. Many people are looking to their parks as a place to get outside and experience nature during this stressful time.

So it’s more important than ever that we recreate safely and give each other space. Here are the “ten commandments” of ten ways to behave like the “Presidio Pro:”

If You’re Sick, Stay Home; Stay Six Feet Apart; Share the Space; Wear a Face Covering; Use Alternative Forms of Transportation (Some Presidio parking lots are closed, and select roadways are closed or slowed (see Presidio Slow Streets) – check out Our Park Updates before visiting the park, and bike, walk, or take alternative forms of transportation when possible); Slow your Roll (When biking or running, keep your speed under control and gently make sure others are aware you’re approaching); Pack Out Trash (Always carry out your trash); Watch for Signs + Closures (Follow signs.

Avoid closed areas, especially sections of the Bay Area Ridge Trail and Park Trail that are off limits to dogs during coyote pupping season) and Protect the Park!

Note that dogs must be on leash at all times in the park. Happy Father’s Day!

Information

Free admission

415-561-5300

presidio.gov

Photos courtesy of Presidio Trust

Smuin Ballet Presents Indigo in Hump Day Ballets Series

June 24-26

Smuin Contemporary Ballet announces Stanton Welch’s critically acclaimed Indigo as the next installment of its Hump Day Ballets series, which aims to brighten mid-week spirits with free video streaming of a ballet from the company’s archives. Indigo examines the vagaries of romantic relationships as four couples come together, fall in love, fight, and exchange partners. The recorded performance will be available for 48 hours only, with streaming instructions announced through Smuin’s email list or via Smuin’s Facebook (facebook.com/smuinballet) and Instagram (Instagram.com/smuinballet).

Smuin’s Hump Day Ballets series was created to share inspiring art and enable the Company to stay connected with its community during the Shelter-in-Place order. Every Wednesday a different ballet from Smuin’s repertoire, introduced by a current Company dancer or guest artist, is released to the public. Since 2003, Australian Stanton Welch has been Artistic Director of Houston Ballet, America’s fifth largest classical ballet company.

He has produced more than 25 works at the company including new versions of Swan Lake, La Bayadère, and The Rite of Spring.

Welch has also created works for prestigious international companies such as San Francisco Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, The Australian Ballet, Birmingham Royal Ballet, and The Royal Danish Ballet.

The sharing of these productions is made possible by the generous support of Smuin’s partners—the choreographers, unions, designers, and composers providing permission outside of standard contracts to share these creations with the community.

If you love ballet or if you wish to see one of the best ballet companies – this is a must see!

Information

Free Streaming

Sign up at smuinballet.org

smuinballet.org

Photos courtesy of Smuin Ballet Co.

ReActs Highlights Center Rep’s Award Winning Productions in Walnut Creek

Michael Butler, Artistic Director of the most extraordinary REPertory Companies in the Bay Area wants to stir your emotions by creating special venues for us to enjoy the artistry of his talented actors and performers and highlight the plays which graced the stage of the Center REPertory Company in Walnut Creek.

“ReActs Videos in which actors revisit a role from a production here, and re-act it from shelter at home,” explains Michael Butler. “The first segment was of Monique Hafen doing Anne Frank’s opening monologue about going into hiding, that’s really beautiful, very simple and very moving. And some are very sophisticated.

Molly Bell has two from Sweet Charity and they’re like mini movie musicals – Bravest Individual, where they’re stuck in a halted elevator, and Something Better Than This, where the three taxi dancers sing about “getting out” of their lousy situation.”

“Also doing something called 3 Questions For, where I interview actors, directors, artisans, even box office personnel” adds Butler. “In the most recent one, with Katrina McGraw, who played the blues singer Bessie Smith for us just before we had to close down, she sings from the show and we have the beginnings of a candid conversation about recent events.”

This is truly a culturally enriching program at a time when we are not able to see live theatre. Thanks Michael Butler!

Information

CenterRep.org

http://www.centerrep.org/?reloaded=true

https://www.facebook.com/CenterREP/videos/?ref=page_internal

All these videos can also be found here on our You Tube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCijAbzRvMZa_R6frWrS-08A/videos

Photos courtesy of Center Repertory Company

Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival (SVJFF) Goes Online

August 23 to September 7, 2020

Enjoy the very best films of Jewish and Israeli content from the comfort and safety of your home. Become a sponsor of the only Jewish film festival in Northern California which will be streamed 100% online.

No evening gowns or the tuxedo required, unless you wish to sparkle and shine and feel as if you are in Hollywood! To be eligible for all the exclusive offerings and listed as the festival’s sponsor or donor sign up before July 20.

The organizers are exploring the opportunity of offering the post-movies Zoom discussions with actors, directors and other creative personnel connected to the movie industry. Become a 2020 Streaming Online Supporter to be recognized on the SVJFF web site and in the film program.

In my experience as an amateur movie aficionado, SVJFF is the best film festival in the Bay Area.

Information

408-600-8667

svjff.org