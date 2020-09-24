Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

De Young Museum Reopens with Frida Kahlo Exhibit

September 25, 2020 through February 7, 2021

After six months of truly being the lonely artist, Frida Kahlo is finally on display for the Bay Area art lovers, who are required to wear masks and observe the physical distance.

The de Young Museum reopened its doors for the first time, giving members their first look at the exhibit: Frida Kahlo: Appearances Can Be Deceiving. Hundreds of Kahlo’s personal belongings and photographs are on display. The artist Frida Kahlo (Mexican, 1907–1954) is today an iconic figure, known as much for her path-breaking artwork as for her striking appearance.

Kahlo began to paint while recovering from a near-fatal bus accident in 1925, which left her with lasting medical complications, disabilities, and chronic pain. In 1929, at 22, Kahlo married 43-year-old Mexican muralist Diego Rivera (1886–1957). Their union was unconventional and tumultuous—they divorced in 1939 and remarried thirteen months later in San Francisco.

Ahh, good things do happen in the city by the bay.. Many of Kahlo’s approximately 200 paintings explore her complex identities and engage themes of disability, gender, and politics. Her paintings elude definition.

Sometimes associated with Surrealism, Kahlo herself resisted that categorization, stating that her paintings were “the frankest expression of herself.”

Upon her death in 1954, at the instruction of Rivera, many of her personal possessions were locked away in La Casa Azul—the home where she was born, lived most of her life, and died. Today, La Casa Azul, located in Coyoacán, Mexico City, houses the Museo Frida Kahlo, where in 2004 the remarkable trove of items that had been hidden away 50 years earlier came to light.

Drawings, documents, accessories and Kahlo’s colorful self-fashioned outfits from La Casa Azul—along with select paintings by Kahlo and items from the Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco—form the heart of this exhibition.

One of my favorite painters Kahlo has always intrigued me with her passionate expressions and her unique and original interpretation of life.

415-750-3600

deyoungmuseum.org

People can make an appointment ahead of time, online

de Young Museum

50 Hagiwara Tea Garden Drive in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park

The Great American Beer Festival In Your Backyard

October 16 & 17

The annual Oktoberfest celebration goes virtual! With over a thousand breweries pouring their favorite beer, The Great American Beer Festival is coming to your home or your backyard garden.

Billed as “America’s Largest Virtual Beer Event of the Year” by the Brewers Association, the 39th annual festival will feature a lineup of 30-minutes online sessions on beer lore, brewery profiles and food pairings (its not only the hot dogs, my friends) for the festival passport holders.

The virtual guest speakers include Sierra Nevada’s Ken Grossman, Russian River Brewing’s Natalie and Vinnie Cilurzo, Brooklyn Brewery’s Garrett Oliver and The Lost Abbey’s Tomme Arthur.

Order that passport ($20) ahead of time offering specially appealing deals from the participating breweries prior to the festival’s date.

Awards for the best beer will be announced. Cheers! Make it a fun event by having your family members dressed as the St. Pauli Girls and the Oom-pah-pah Boys.

Passport: $20

Search for details early by visiting greatamericanbeerfestival.com

San Francisco Film Festival (SFFILM) at Drive-In Presents: “Inside Out”

October 4 at 6 p.m.

Do you ever look at someone and wonder what is going on inside their head? Disney Pixar’s film Inside Out ventures inside the mind to find out.

Based in Headquarters, the control center inside 11-year-old Riley’s mind, five Emotions are hard at work, led by lighthearted optimist Joy, whose mission is to make sure Riley stays happy.

Fascinating, illuminating and curious subject is showcased at the SFFILM festival in partnership with the FORT MASON FLIX drive-in as it presents an evening for film lovers of all tastes.

sffilm.org

SFFILM at the Drive-In

Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture

San Francisco

Lets Go Shopping at the Fab Virtual E-Boutique

September 26 & 27

Fashion Community Week in San Francisco introduced the new era of Virtual Fashions and is culminating with the launching of the E-Boutique showcasing the ‘Hot off the Runway’ collection!

You can enjoy all the festivities from the comfort of your home and from anywhere in the world, with complementary entry to the event.

The digital soiree commenced with a conference held by six fashion tech founders, followed by two runway shows featuring eleven extravagant local and international fashion designers, and concluding with an interactive shopping experience to shop till you drop. Presentation of worldly designs on September 26 all in one runway show, is exhibiting an international couture collection in a mesmerizing LIVE experience with local & global talents and attendees.

The launching of the E-Boutique on September 27th with brand new collections from local and international fashion designers creates an exclusive opportunity for you to be the first to shine in the beautiful clothes for the next season. See you there virtually!

“I don’t do fashion, I am Fashion” – Coco Chanel

Fashion Council San Francisco

fcwsf.org

