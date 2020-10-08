Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Little Italy San Jose Festival is a Drive-thru Event

October 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Your car will serve as a restaurant on wheels as you drive through and pick up the mouthwatering delicacies of eggplant parm, saltimbocca, seafood from Paesano Ristorante; wood oven-fired pizza and salad from Enoteca La Storia; barbecued ribs and tri-tip from Henry’s Hi-Life; and gelato, biscotti, ice cream, cappuccino and coffee from Bel Bacio Cafe.

The annual Little Italy San Jose Festival is celebrating the month of October as the Italian Heritage Month and it will be a socially distanced curbside event with all the attendees obligated to wear masks.

Keep safe and happy!

Buon Appetito!

Information

littleitalysj.com

Order your food by October 13

Photo courtesy of Little Italy San Jose

Celebrate October with Niles Canyon Special Train Rides

October 10&11; 17&18; 24&15

Ride through the canyon on a beautiful fall weekend day, afternoon or evening and learn more about the amazing accomplishments, history and restorations of the historic steam locomotives projects.

October is also a perfect time to celebrate Halloween on the last weekend!

Goblins, ghouls and ghosts are welcome to take a train ride and wacky, creative and family friendly fun costumes are encouraged to wear.

Information

Tickets available online only

ncry.org

Niles Canyon Railway

Sunol Depot

6 KIlkare Road

Sunol

Photos courtesy of Niles Canyon Railway

The 43rd Annual Mill Valley Film Festival and DocLands Documentary Film Festival

October 8 -18, 2020

The Mill Valley Film Festival (MVFF43) pays tribute to the outstanding actors, producers and documentary programs in the virtual presentation of tributes, awards and recognition.

Offering film lovers in-depth conversations with many of the leading contenders for the Academy Award®, this year’s line-up of honorees including VIola Davis, the first Black woman to attain that great trifecta of acting: two Tony® Awards, an Oscar® and an Emmy®; Academy®, Emmy® and Grammy® award-winning luminary Kate Winslet; Oscar®-winning documentary filmmaker Freida Lee Mock; Oscar® and Grammy® award-winning international star Sophia Loren; acclaimed icon of stage and screen Dame Judi Dench; multi-award-winning writer/director Aaron Sorkin; iconic Bay Area actor and award nominee Delroy Lindo; radiant stage actor Clare Dunne, who makes a triumphant transition to the big screen; and multi-award-winning actor Regina King, who makes her feature directorial debut in 2020.

The MVFF is an acclaimed eleven-day cinema event celebrating the best in American independent and world cinema and is presented by the California Film Institute.

Information

MVFF43.com

Photo courtesy of MVFF43

Presented by the California Film Institute

cafilm.org

The Commonwealth Club of San Francisco Presents HRH The Prince Edward in a Virtual Conversation

October 15 at Noon

Join HRH The Prince Edward for a lively discussion on Generation Z and its response to these times.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award engages with more than 1.1 million young people aged 14–24 globally, helping them find their purpose, passion and place in the world. His Royal Highness The Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex KG GCVO, chair to the global movement, will engage in a conversation with recent Princeton valedictorian and Award holder Nicholas Johnson on Gen Z. Founded in 1956 by its namesake HRH The Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Boasting millions of alumni from more than 130 countries and territories, and more than 8,000 alumni in the United States, the Award opened its national office just 4 years ago. As it continues to resonate worldwide, the Award is the largest global youth achievement program.

As today’s young people face the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19 as well as calls to address racial injustice, the Award is dedicated to ensuring that young people will have what they need for the future in order to benefit from great non-formal education and learning.

Information

Cost: $20 per person

Tickets have to be purchased in advance

commonwelathclub.org

Photos courtesy of the Commonwealth Club

Beautiful stairs leading to the musical theatre in Seoul, South Korea

October 7, 2020

Each day from July 31, 2020 and for the duration of the Covid-19 nightmare I will post a different set of decorative stairs with hope we will reach the top when the brilliant minds will find and implement the miraculous vaccine.

Cheer up! Stay safe!

(You can see my previous daily posts on my Lina Broydo TravelLina on Facebook starting July 31, 2020)