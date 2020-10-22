Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Dia de los Muertos Celebration in Sonoma County Museum

October 22 – November 8, 2020 in the Sculpture Garden

Regular Hours: Thursday-Sunday, 10:00am-1:00pm;

*Except Saturday, October 31 – Monday, November 2

Evening Hours Only (4:00pm -7:00pm)

Honoring the Dead: Exploring Different Traditions

Thursday, October 29

7:00p.m. – 8:30pm

Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a joyous remembrance of the lives of family members and loved ones who have passed and a celebration of the cycle of life.

This year, the Museum will host Día de los Muertos Honoring the Dead: Exploring Different Traditions, a virtual panel discussion, moderated by Sonoma State Professor of Anthropology, Alexis Boutin, exploring different cultural traditions of honoring the dead.

Panelists include: Laura Larqué, Santa Rosa Junior College Professor; Loren Miyasaki, Enmanji Buddhist Temple Dharma School Superintendent; Rabbi George Gittleman, Congregation Shomrei Torah.

This program is presented in conjunction with the Día de los Muertos exhibition.

Information

museumsc.org

To ensure the safest and most enjoyable experience possible, please review our visitor protocols before visiting.

Photos courtesy of the Sonoma County Museum

San Francisco Opera Online Costume Shop Sale

November 13 though 15, 2020

Lets go shopping! Stage your own at-home opera production with the original costumes which carry a peace of San Francisco Opera history.

The ornate and elaborate costumes were created and designed by the talented artists and craftspeople of the San Francisco Opera Costume atelier. Unleash your inner warrior with the costumes designed for fantasy dramas like Tannhäuser.

Or party like there’s no tomorrow with the stunning jackets and gowns of Die Fledermaus and The Merry Widow. Hundreds of one-of-a-kind garments will be on sale: Not sure you will get applause from your family audience at home… but you will definitely find your perfect fit when the original costumes sale goes online. Bravo!

Information

sfopera.com

Photos courtesy of San Francisco Opera

415-864-3330

What is Contemporary Art?

November 7, at 10 a.m.

Not an expert understanding the contemporary art, this virtual class offered by the San Francisco’s Museum of Modern Art, known as SFMOMA, is definitely for me.

The work of contemporary artists, such as Janine Antoni, Nick Cave, and Martin Puryear, reflects a dynamic combination of materials, methods, concepts, and subjects that challenge traditional boundaries and defy easy definition.

Co-presented by SFMOMA and Art21, this workshop is part of a series exploring three different aspects of the question, what is contemporary art? Each workshop encourages educators to think and work like artists, using thematic, inquiry-driven processes and strategies.

If you are a Bay Area–based teacher, please consider applying for this small group workshop that follows this webinar. Please note that you must be able to attend the 10 a.m. webinar to attend the small group workshop.

Information

sfmoma.org

Reach out at [email protected] for any questions.

Kristine May’s “Rich Soil” is on View in Filoli’s Garden

Through November 9th, 2020⁠

Great news: Filoli’s grand gardens reopen!

The stunning beauty of Filoli’s garden is a perfect setting for the life-size wire sculptures exhibition: “Rich Soil” by artist Kristine Mays.

Sculpted from thousands of pieces of wire, hooked and looped together, each garment embodies a fleeting gesture or expression. Inspired by the movements of Alvin Ailey’s “Revelation” dance composition, Rich Soil pays honor to the ancestors – those that walked, lived on, and tended to this land. – to the lives that have been recognized and those that have been forgotten…

There is definitely a human story behind each sculpture…

Filoli is a country house set in 18 acres of formal gardens. Located on a 654-acre estate, about 25 miles drive south of San Francisco.

Known to fans as the Silicon Valley’s secret garden, Filoli is welcoming its weekend visitors.

Information

650-364-8300

filoli.org

Filoli Historic House and Gardens

86 Canada Road in Woodside

