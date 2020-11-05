Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Grand View League’s “Design & Discovery” Event Goes Virtual

In Support of Local Cancer Research

November 12 Fundraiser to Feature Stanford Cancer Researchers, Silent Auction, and Entertainment

Grand View League, a fundraising branch of the American Cancer Society, is hosting on November 12 a live virtual event to raise funds for cancer research.

The event will be emceed by Laura Garcia, an award winning morning anchor of NBC Bay Area’s “Today in The Bay” show, and includes local cancer researchers, including George Fisher, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine, Stanford Cancer Institute. the Grand View-funded researchers Mathew Frank, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Medicine at Stanford University, and John Widen, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow at Stanford University.

The Grand View League Research Funding Initiative (GVL RFI), launched in 2016, is unique in that 100% of donations to the Initiative go to funding local cancer research. Grand View League has raised over $16 million in support of the American Cancer Society in its cancer research and patient services efforts.

“Despite COVID’s impact on us all, cancer research is at a pivotal inflection point. The convergence of science, technology and big data processing right now promises to make the next 5-10 years of cancer research more productive than the last 50. This is the time to invest in cancer research!” – states Dr. George Fisher. The American Cancer Society is honored to have given funding to 49 investigators who went on to win the Nobel Prize, considered the highest accolade any scientist can receive.

This is a tribute to the Society’s Research Program and the strength of its peer-review process. With $4.9 billion invested since 1946, the American Cancer Society is the largest funder of cancer research outside the federal government and has played a role in most recent cancer research breakthroughs. “Raising the much-needed funds for the Society’s research and patient care services is even more critical now than ever” says Gary Reedy, Chief Executive Officer for the American Cancer Society (ACS) and American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN).

“If current trends continue, we are at risk of not being able to fully fund our research efforts this year. What does that mean? Potentially fewer preventive tools, fewer treatment options, lost progress toward a cure, and ultimately, more deaths from cancer in the future.” The “Design & Discovery” virtual event which will run on Thursday, November 12, from 4:00PM to 5:30PM, promises to be lively, informative, and fun-filled.

Guests are invited to log in and join the pre-event at 3:30P.M. In addition to the research discussion, the event will include an interactive “Look Book,” fashion forecast, online shopping boutiques, and a silent auction. Boutique vendors include Susie O’s Handbags, The Treasured Accessory, Moonlite Couture, Cocoa Crayon, and Social Butterflies LA.

Information

For more information on this virtual event and ways to participate, visit:

https://acscacam.ejoinme.org/grandviewleague .

Photos courtesy of Grand View League.

NBC TV anchor Laura Garcia

GVL Executive Committee: From left to right: Shelly Barsanti, Linda Floyd, Rose Simmons, Phyllis Romine, Sandi Conniff, Debbie Longinetti, Char McCaskey.

De Anza College Planetarium Offers Virtual Tours of Outer Space at Home

November 13: Close approach of the Moon, Mercury and Venus

November 19: Conjunction of the Moon, Saturn and Jupiter

Due to the Covid pandemic this school year is different from other years. De Anza College is offering virtual field trips and laser shows exploring the universe and let you spend an intriguing afternoon with stars. All online field trips align with K-8 science standards.

On November 13 – Catch a beautiful Moon adorned with the glow of “earthshine” – sunlight reflecting off Earth and lighting the otherwise unlit part of the Moon. Venus is found to the upper right, and if you have a flat, eastern horizon you might be able to detect Mercury below the Moon.

On November 19 – The two solar system giants, Jupiter and Saturn, stand behind the waxing crescent Moon forming a flat triangle. Wow!!! Truly mesmerizing! And you don’t have to be a kid to enjoy this tour of Cosmos.

Information

[email protected]

Photo courtesy of De Anza College Planetarium

Learn How to Cook Your Thanksgiving Dinner During Pandemic

November 10 at 3 p.m.

Gather around the table with Sam Sifton and the New York Times Cooking Team including Melissa Clark, Priya Krishna and Vaughn Vreeland. They’ll be whipping up a new recipe with Tanya Holland of Brown Sugar Kitchen, discussing the challenges of hosting during a pandemic and answering your most pressing questions, turkey-related and otherwise.

Sign up for the next December 5th Cooking event: The New York Times Cooking Swap with Melissa Clark and others who will demonstrate irresistible recipes to share with friends and family, and answer your baking questions.

Your Thanksgiving dinner will definitely get high marks from your invited guests.

Don’t forget to give thanks to the delicious culinary team of the New Your Times Events. Happy Thanksgiving!

Information

Free to register and to attend

Register at [email protected]; scroll to New York Times Events Hub

Photo courtesy of NYT Events

Life Opens Up in Sonoma County

November marks the beginning of the beautiful fall sunsets over colorful vineyards and the cheers-ful celebrations and joy of giving with lots of delicious ways to wine and dine in Sonoma County.

Experience the Beresini family’s meticulously-farmed Pinot Noirs and explore the different vintages at their new tasting room in the charming village of Glen Ellen.

The unique tasting room at Beresini Winery features a large building-sized barrel, which was used for winemaking, circa 1885. Inside, the space is decorated with hard-edge abstract artwork from Edwin Forrest. Steve Beresini, proprietor and winemaker, has been planting and managing vineyards for 50 years, and in 1988, turned a pear orchard into Black Dog Ranch, growing 7 acres of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay vineyards.

The family began producing their coveted Pinot Noir under the Beresini Vineyard label in 2011. During an intimate tasting of Beresini wines, find out why the Black Labradors of the ranch, each named after characters from The Godfather, rule the vineyards with their trademarked “The Nose Knows” slogan.

And save time to visit the beautiful Jack London’s State Park where London lived and wrote his famous and popular books. One of my favorite places to visit.

Information

415-531-5003

beresinivineyards.com

Beresini Winery Tasting

14300 Arnold Drive in Glen Ellen

Note: Visitors and residents are asked to continue to wear face coverings in public and practice physical distancing. Please be sure to make reservations (same-day reservations available) and review The Safe Travels Promise before visiting

Photo courtesy of Beresini Vineyards