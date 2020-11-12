Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

The Best Beer in America Can Be Made at Your Home

Exciting news: Bell’s Two Hearted Ale beat out Pliny the Elder, the Russian River Brewing Company’s much heralded brew, as the nation’s best commercial beer surveyed in the 18th Annual Best Beers in America.

No matter where you travel people love to drink beer.

There is something refreshing and invigorating in holding the cold slinky can of beer!

(of course not if you are in Europe where they drink warm beer… really? seriously? bbrr..)

If you are interested to try the Two Hearted Ale, Bell’s now offers a clone recipe and kit for the beer aficionados like you and I to brew our own original and cheers-ful beer right at home.

The kit comes with the Centennial hops that the brewers say gives Two Hearted its notes of pine resin and grapefruit.

Try your own brew at home and invite me for tasting. Need help in naming your original brew? Let’s have a contest.

Information

Order your kit online for $35

bellsbeer.com

Photo courtesy of Bells Beer

A Paris Love Story with Hershey Felder as Claude Debussy

November 22 at 5 p.m. Live Stream

Full Viewing Period: November 22 -29, 2020

Live from Florence, Italy Hershey Felder charms us with his impressive and stunning performance based on his book about the life of Claude Debussy and adapted from the stage play directed by Trevor Hay.

Written and performed by piano virtuoso Hershey Felder, who shattered box office records at TheatreWorks productions at the Center for the Performing Arts in Mountain View with his acclaimed portrayals of Irving Berlin, Beethoven, and Tchaikovsky, now Felder captures the life and music of Impressionist composer Claude Debussy, a visionary who proclaimed nature his religion, creating music of ravishing beauty, color, and compassion, from the sweeping “La mer” to the evocative “Prélude à l’après-midi d’un faune” and the mystical “Clair de lune.”

Intertwined with Debussy’s story, Felder shares his own deeply personal connection to the City of Light while live streaming this magical story from the city of Florence in Italy.

Information

$55 per household

Powered by eventbrite.com/e/hershey-felder-as-claude-debussy-in-a-paris-love-story-tickets

Purchase includes the live stream and an additional week of “on demand” viewing access

Photo courtesy of Hershey Felder Productions

San Francisco Opera at Fort Mason Drive-In at the City by the Bay

La Boheme – November 20 at 5pm. and 8:30pm; November 22 at 5pm. and 8:30pm

Tosca – December 11 at 5pm. and 8:30pm; December 12 at 6pm. and 9:30 pm

Two marvelous productions by San Francisco Opera return to Fort Mason drive-in. Enjoy bayside views and delicious snacks from Off the Grid food trucks as you and your car-companions are transported into the world of Puccini, with showtimes for La Bohème in November and Tosca in December.

Who would have thought you can watch and listen to the most spectacular opera productions while seating comfortably in your car, wearing your sweat suit and sleepers?

No need for the babysitters, bring your kids with you and introduce them to the beauty and magic of the opera at an early age.

Bring pillows and blankets just in case. Your favorite but well behaved pooches are welcome. Reserve your parking space today as the inventory is limited!

Information

Tickets are $49 per car (plus a $5 handling fee) and are available for purchase online or over the phone

415-864-3330

Parking lot opens one hour prior to the performance

Photo courtesy of SF Opera

Six Weeks of Holiday Fun at Yountville, Napa Valley

November 22, 2020 through January 1, 2021

Enjoy a calendar full of virtual events, such as craft classes, cooking classes, virtual tastings and more! Looking for a new holiday dish?

Order the Yountville Community Cookbook; full of recipes from the famous wineries, restaurants, employees and residents.

Do all of your holiday shopping with the Holiday Gift Guide featuring gift packages from all over Napa Valley.

Yountville is still ready to welcome you in person for the Holidays! Spend the weekend exploring the town and don’t forget to stop at Santa’s Village at the Yountville Community Center to take pictures and drop a letter to Santa. Not ready to visit in person? Don’t worry!

The town’s Chamber of Commerce is presenting a Virtual Town & Tree Lighting on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 6 pm. In addition enjoy the release of a virtual Yountville Holiday Light tour on Friday, November 27!

Lots of activities and lots of fun for the entire family. Don’t forget to invite your Grandparents to join you for the virtual tour of Napa Valley.

Remember: your Grandparents love buying gifts!

Information

yountville.com

Yountville Chamber of Commerce

Photos courtesy of Yountville Chamber of Commerce

GREAT NEWS: THE BRILLIANT MINDS CAME THROUGH FOR ME! ON THE 100TH AND #101 DAY OF MY DAILY POSTS OF IMAGES AND PHOTOS OFF THE UNIQUE, BEAUTIFUL, STUNNING, AND FASCINATING STAIRS ALL OVER THE WORLD ON THE CONDITION THAT I WILL CONTINUE POSTING IT TILL THE PRACTICAL VACCINE WILL BE DISCOVERED – MY QUEST IS COMPLETE! THANK YOU PFIZER!

THANK YOU BRILLIANT DOCTORS AND SCIENTISTS! THANK YOU MY FACEBOOK FRIENDS WHO SUPPORTED ME AND ENCOURAGED ME FOR 100 DAYS TO FIND MORE COLORFUL IMAGES.

WE ALL CROSSED THESE BRIDGES IN HOPE THE VACCINE WILL BE DISCOVERED! AND WE DID IT TOGETHER!!!

Pfizer’s Early Data Shows Vaccine Is More Than 90% Effective. Pfizer announced positive early results from its coronavirus vaccine trial, cementing the lead in a frenzied global race that has unfolded at record-breaking speed.

ANNOUNCED ON NOVEMBER 8&9, 2020

#100 – Stairs in Ottawa. Canada

#101 – Stairs in San Jose, CA, USA (Thanks Maximo Califano for this photo)

Each day from July 31, 2020 and for the duration of the Covid-19 nightmare I will post a different set of decorative stairs with hope we will reach the top when the brilliant minds will find and implement the miraculous vaccine.

Cheer up! Stay safe!

(You can see my previous daily posts on my Lina Broydo TravelLina on Facebook starting July 31, 2020)…