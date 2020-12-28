South County Leaders: Stay Home and Save Lives

Total pandemic deaths exceeded 650 this week

Santa Clara County, CA 28 dic. 2020 – –COVID-19 is projected to be the third leading cause of death in Santa Clara County this year, behind only cancer and heart disease. The data were released by health officials as the county passed a grim milestone this week with 652 cumulative deaths reported to date.

With continuing high case numbers and record hospitalizations, health officials and community leaders are imploring the public to strictly adhere to state rules and to stay home as much as possible. The Latino community continues to be the most affected population, representing 52% of all COVID-19 cases while being only 25.8% of the county’s population.

As the holiday season continues with the Day of the Holy Innocents, and the New Year and Three Kings Day approaching, County health officials remind all residents to do their part by wearing face coverings and avoiding gatherings with those outside of the household. At least 40% of people with COVID-19 do not experience symptoms while still being contagious and others are contagious before symptoms begin. Everyone should be staying at home as much as possible and in-person celebrations must be limited to those living in the same household.

County and city officials and community leaders held a media session on this topic on December 28, 2020 and it will be available on the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department Facebook page.

More information can also be found on the County’s data dashboard.