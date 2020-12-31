Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Leap Virtually into the New Year with San Francisco Ballet

January 14, 2021 at 6 p.m.

Join the dancers of San Francisco Ballet for their first-ever virtual benefit featuring an 88th Season Opening Gala Performance hosted by Madison Keesler, SF Ballet Soloist, and curated by SF Ballet’s Artistic Director & Principal Choreographer Helgi Tomasson.

Tickets include a customized experience for you and your guests, featuring gourmet home-delivered dinners from McCalls Catering & Events, gifts, and wine; a performance on the main virtual stage featuring world premieres; a private virtual table for you and your guests with Company member drop-ins, a social wall where you can share photography with other benefit-goers; and more.

Proceeds from the Virtual Benefit will benefit a wide range of SF Ballet artistic initiatives, including new works, accessible digital content, scholarships for San Francisco Ballet School students, and community education programs for youth, families, and seniors.

The evening’s performance will feature Excerpts from new work by Helgi Tomasson; Dedicated To… by Yuri Possokhov with the legendary ballerina Yuan Yuan Tan; Excerpt from Wooden Dimes, Danielle Rowe’s world premiere; Pas de Deux from Coppélia by Arthur Saint-Léon; Excerpt from Myles Thatcher’s world premiere; Short film of Mrs. Robinson world premiere by Cathy Marston; Act III Pas de Deux from Don Quixote by Alexander Gorsky and Marius Petipa; Pas de Deux from In the Middle, Somewhat Elevated by William Forsythe; White Swan Pas De Deux from Swan Lake by Helgi Tomasson.

No tuxedos or evening gowns are required, but you are welcome to dress up and feel glamorous in the comfort of your home. After all it is a gala!

Information

415-865-2000

[email protected]

Photo courtesy of SF Ballet

New Hair Style Exhibit at the San Francisco Airport’s Museum

On view now through August 22, 2021

San Francisco International Airport • Terminal 1

Hair Style – the new exhibition at SFO explores how women have styled their hair over the course of the twentieth century and how they did it in all manner of fashions.

Historically, women’s hair care and styling took place at home with the help of family, friends, or domestic staff until the late 1800s, when salons began to open. By the late 1920s, thousands of beauty parlors had opened across the United States.

Hooded dryers arrived in salons during the 1930s and permanent wave machines became commonplace fixtures. The late 1940s, ’50s, and ’60s served as the golden era of the beauty parlor, when women regularly flocked to salons to socialize and have their hair “set.”

High-volume hairstyles created a greater demand for hairspray, and by the mid-1960s, hairspray became the top selling beauty product in the United States. Styling hair remains a very important part of our culture and this amazingly fascinating exhibit reflects great nostalgic memories of the hair styles fashionable history.

This exhibition features historical tools, hair products, and novelty items, from early curling irons and hair dryers to afro picks and one-of-a-kind hair sculptures, mostly from the collection of Jeff Hafler’s Beauty Bubble Salon and Museum in Joshua Tree, California.

Information

sfmuseum.org

is located post-security in Harvey Milk Terminal 1, Departures Level, San Francisco International Airport.

This exhibition is accessible to ticketed passengers only.

About San Francisco International Airport

SFO wants you to Travel Well. SFO works with local, state, and federal health officials to protect against COVID-19. Measures include enhanced cleaning protocols, hundreds of hand sanitizer stations, mandatory face coverings, and physical distancing. To learn more visit flysfo.com/travel-well.

Photo courtesy of SFO Museum

Hair Style

Online MasterClass with Chess Champion Gary Kasparov

Anytime… Anywhere

Due to the enormous success of Neftlix “Queen of Gambit” the game of chess is more popular than ever… and MasterClass, the streaming platform that makes it possible for anyone to watch or listen to hundreds of video lessons, as taught by 100+ of the worlds best in the field of art, business, sports, cooking delivering a world class online learning experience.

At age 22, Gary Kasparov became the youngest world chess champion. After beating Bobby Fisher’s peak rating, Kasparov outranked his fiercest competitors for over twenty years. Now Gary is ready to share with his students his chess strategy that made him a six-time world champion.

Through detailed lessons, including his favorite opening and advanced tactics, you will develop the instincts and philosophy to become a stronger player. No guarantee Netflix will make a movie about your excellent chess skills..

Information

masterclass.com

The video lessons are available anytime, anywhere on your smartphone, personal computer, Apple TV and FireTV streaming.

The annual membership is $180 with unlimited access to all classes.

Photo courtesy of MasterClass

Share your Travel Dreams..

I know you have missed traveling during this Covid-19 nightmare year and I am sure you have canceled just like I did your long planned vacation.

But hope is in the air as the long awaited vaccines are slowly arriving to our doctors offices and now it is an opportunity for you and me to select a fabulous and hugely deserving destination for our next traveling plan.

With this in mind the local San Jose Mercury News newspaper is offering you a creative project of suggesting to them your future dream travel destination.

I’ll share a secret with you about my dreamy trip: A cruise from San Francisco to Buenos Aires in Argentina where I can learn how to dance a fabulous tango. How about you?

Information

Send your travel dreams suggestion to [email protected]

Tell them who you are, where you’re from and what trip you’re most looking forward to taking in the future – and why this one’s at the top of your list

Photo courtesy of San Jose Mercury News