County of Santa Clara Launches New COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard

Santa Clara County, CA – Today, the County of Santa Clara published a new online dashboard tracking the number of vaccine doses received and administered by vaccine providers in Santa Clara County. The dashboard will continue to be revised and expanded as the County gets more refined data from providers. Some data is still missing, either due to failure to report or due to the provider receiving supply directly from the federal government and therefore not being subject to the reporting requirement. The dashboard provides an information snapshot to the public to better understand the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines throughout our community.

The new dashboard is available at https://www.sccgov.org/sites/covid19/Pages/dashboard-vaccine.aspx, and information in the dashboard will be updated daily. Healthcare systems throughout the county continue to expand capacity and ensure that eligible individuals receive vaccines expeditiously. New vaccine shipments are arriving each week and will be noted in the dashboard upon their receipt.

The County’s website at sccfreevax.org is the official source for vaccine-related information in Santa Clara County, and is regularly updated to reflect which community members are currently eligible to receive the vaccine, as well as how those individuals can schedule appointments.