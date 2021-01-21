Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

San Francisco Ballet Launches the 2021 Digital Season With

George Balanchine’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream

January 21 through February 10, 2021

Yes, my dream will come true as the San Francisco Ballet will infatuate and mesmerize me and you with a tale of love, magic, and revelry that’s fun for the entire family.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream – the Two-Acts and Six Scenes full-length ballet which includes some of Shakespeare’s best-known characters, including Titania, Oberon, Puck, and donkey-headed Bottom, provides more than 100 roles in all, including 14 leading parts and a cast of 25 children.

On March 6, 2020, SF Ballet gave one performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the Company’s first performance of the ballet in 34 years, before the production abruptly closed as a result of the city-wide shutdown due to COVID-19.

And luckily this original performance was filmed on stage at the War Memorial Opera House and is now available for your pleasure in the digital presentation in the comfort of your own home.

“I think Balanchine did such a superb job with Midsummer,” says Artistic Director and Principal Choreographer Helgi Tomasson, who danced as Oberon, King of the Fairies, with New York City Ballet in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s.

“It has humor. It has suspense. It has love. With the beautiful music by Felix Mendelssohn, performed by the SF Ballet Orchestra and Bay Area-based vocal ensemble Volti under the direction of SF Ballet Music Director Martin West and brilliant choreography by George Balanchine – this is a magical fantasy experience for all even for those who are not the ballet aficionados.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” World Premiere took place on January 17, 1962—New York City Ballet, City Center of Music and Drama in New York, New York.

San Francisco Ballet Premiere took place on March 12, 1985 at War Memorial Opera House in San Francisco.

Information

Tickets are available now as single stream tickets for $29, or within the Premium Plus Digital Package, which offers access to all seven programs in the 2021 Digital Season, in addition to exclusive bonus content, for $289.

Tickets and packages may be purchased online at sfballet.org

415-865-2000

Photos courtesy of photographer Erik Tomasson

MasterClass Video Classes with Basketball Champion Steph Curry

Learn from 100+ plus of the best minds, artists, chefs, actors, writers and athletes. Interested to have video sessions with Steph Curry, the most famous basketball player in NBA? Watch on your desktop, iPhone or TV and learn his tricks of the trade. Stephen Curry Masterclass consists of 17 topics covering the basics and advanced game techniques.

He also analyses NBA footage to unravel the various moves used by the pros. With his various basketball training an aspiring player will definitely improve her/his skills in shooting, ball-handling, and scoring a basket.

No guarantee you will sign an attractive contract with the Golden State Warriors, but your basketball game will definitely be improved and score high achievements on the basketball court in your neighboring park, or make you a star on your basketball teams in high school and college.

Information

$15 per month

masterclass.org

Additional new classes are added every month.

Photo courtesy of MasterClass

Hit the Presidio Trails and Enjoy the Bird Watching at Mountain Lake

Times are tough but the news are improving and we all need to de-stress! Kick off a new year with hiking the Presidio Trails in San Francisco by getting out of your hibernation for the past year and enjoy the picturesque scenery of the many trails all around us.

And for those who are interested to see the gorgeous birds hike to the Mountain Lake, the bird watchers paradise. Local birding enthusiasts and many photographers find it inspirational to capture the colorful photos by the lake.

Join the citizen scientist community and share your own photos on the iNaturalist.app or tag it on social media at @presidioSF.

Did you know 323 different bird species use the Presidio?

Located along the Pacific Flyway at the edge of one of the most productive estuaries in the country, and with wonderful bird-friendly places like Mountain Lake, El Polin Spring and Crissy Marsh, the Presidio is a fantastic place to visit, enjoy and breathe fresh air while wearing your masks and keep the distance.

Information

415-561-5300

presidio.gov

103 Montgomery Street in Sab Francisco

Photo courtesy of Presidio San Francisco

Persian and Central Asian Dance Classes Online

January 26, at 5 p.m.

No need to travel abroad. Have a Zoom date with dance teachers from around the world including Persia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Dancing is one of the best and very pleasant exercises to keep in shape and now you can do it right in your living room.

Design a colorful costume and capture your glamorous photo to share with your family and friends.

Should be fan galore. About the Class: All levels are welcome!⁠

This class is 100% technique. Be ready to sweat! Dancers will learn hand & body positions, footwork, special movements, and spins central to Persian dance.

All levels are welcome, but know that class is at a fast (but accessible!) pace.

Information

Prices range from $10 to $20

pomegranategardendance.com

Zoom link will be sent to your email after purchase.

Photos courtesy of Pomegranate Garden Dance Company