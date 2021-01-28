Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

International Holocaust Remembrance Day: May Their Memory be a Blessing.

January 27, 2021 and Forever

Consul General Shlomi Kofman and a number of the International Consul Generals in The Bay Area pay their respects by commemorating the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and the six million Jews who were murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators.

This International Holocaust Remembrance Day took place at the California Palace of the Legion of Honor by the memorial sculpture created by a famous artist George Segal and is located in Lincoln Park overlooking the Golden Gate.

Join the Israeli Consulate to the Pacific Northwest as they invite you to take part in this week and always of remembrance through a score of events which they sponsor with their partners throughout the year.

Don’t miss a special program presented by the The Consulate General of Israel to the Pacific Northwest in partnership with the ICC, Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Israel as they invite you to join them for a virtual tour of an exhibition that pays tribute to the female victims of the Shoah.

In this presentation, led by Yad Vashem lecturer Dr. Naama Shik, the museum attempts to reveal the human story that lurks behind the historical account of what happened. Within this story, they chose to tell about the Jewish victims and create space for the unique voice of the women among them.

Information:

Join the Facebook page on Sunday, January 31st at 10:30am PT for this special event at Consulate General of Israel to the Pacific Northwest at sf.mfa.gov.il

Photos courtesy of Consulate General of Israel to the Pacific Northwest

San Francisco Opera Presents the Screening of “Tosca”

Friday, February 12 at 5 pm and 8 pm

Saturday, February 13 at 5 pm and 8 pm

The best arias in the area will enrich your cultural life in the Bay Area. San Francisco Opera’s screenings of Giacomo Puccini’s Tosca at Fort Mason Flix drive-in, originally scheduled for December 2020 and postponed due to San Francisco’s stay-at-home order, has been rescheduled to mid February.

The Company’s 2009 production starring Canadian soprano Adrianne Pieczonkaat will be shown on the 40’ X 20’ LED screen at Fort Mason in San Francisco for a limited capacity of 98 cars per showing.

Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles during the event and wear a mask whenever leaving to visit restroom facilities inside the Fort Mason buildings. Onsite concessions, which had been halted for recent drive-in events in compliance with health orders, have been restored.

Guests must wear a face covering and observe social distancing while picking up orders from the food trucks. Your favorite pooch is invited unless he/she keeps pianissimo.

Information:

Tickets are $49 per car (plus a $5 handling fee) and are available online at sfopera.com/fortmason or by calling the San Francisco Opera Box Office at (415) 864-3330. Note: Attendees must purchase tickets ahead of time; as tickets will not be sold onsite at the drive-in.

Photos courtesy of San Francisco Opera

Just in time for Valentine: Bay Area Beer and Chocolates Created in Oakland

Woo your Valentine with the Oakland’s Federation Beer in partnership with its sweet neighbor chocolatier Michael Mischer.

The Valentine themed beer and chocolate pairing kit includes a box of 12 chocolates made with Federation Brewing beer and a four-pack of those brews: Purple Midnight Plum Sour, Low Boy Oatmeal Stout, Bomba Nights and Utopia Planitia

Kits (at $48 each) will be available for pick up starting Feb. 10, with delivery ($5 flat fee) available to San Mateo, Santa Clara, Alameda, and Contra Costa counties on Feb. 11.

San Francisco Valentines will be delivered on Feb. 10, and California shipped Valentine gifts will arrive on Feb. 10-11 — along with a card that says, “I just want to drink beer and eat chocolates with you.”

Supplies, as you might have guessed, are limited. So don’t disappoint your favorite Valentine!

Information:

Find details and place orders at federationbrewing.com

Photo courtesy of Federation Brewing

A Virtual Conversation with Condoleezza Rice

Join Online on February 17, 2021 at Noon

Hear from Condoleezza Rice, one of America’s most prominent and respected conservative voices. Secretary Rice will give her views on the state of American democracy and the American political system as well as U.S. standing in the world and the state of the Republican Party.

She will be in conversation with Commonwealth Club President and CEO Dr. Gloria Duffy. This is a member-only program.

If you are not a member yet, now is the time to join and receive the great benefits of membership and access to this exclusive program. The Commonwealth Club of CA is the nation’s older and largest public affairs forum.

Each year they bring neatly 500 events on topics ranging across politics, culture society and the economy to more than 25,000 members.

Information:$20 for members

415-597-6700

commonwealthclub.org

Photo courtesy of Commonwealth Club