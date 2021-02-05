County of Santa Clara Launches New Vaccine Dashboard

Dashboard Includes Demographic Information for County Residents Who Have Received Vaccine Doses

Santa Clara County, CA – The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department has launched a new data dashboard with information about vaccine administration to Santa Clara County residents, including the total number of residents vaccinated to date. The dashboard includes information by race/ethnicity, gender, and age from the California Department of Public Health’s California Immunization Registry (CAIR2). As of today, more than 10% of county residents ages 16 and older have already received at least one dose of vaccine, reflecting strong progress toward the County’s goal of vaccinating at least 85% of residents in this group by August 1, 2021. And more than 37% of county residents 75 and older have received at least one dose.

The data also reflect the ongoing need to focus vaccination efforts on ensuring equitable access for those at greatest risk of serious illness and death, and those at greatest risk of exposure to COVID-19. “Addressing health disparities and ensuring equitable access to the COVID vaccine for our hardest hit communities is and remains the top priority for the County,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Health Officer and Public Health Director for the County of Santa Clara. “These data will help us identify which communities are not getting vaccinated fast enough so that we can remove any barriers to vaccination.”

As announced earlier today, the County Health System and several other vaccine providers throughout the county are providing COVID-19 vaccines to any county resident age 65 and older, regardless of their healthcare provider or insurance. This “no wrong door” system is designed to ensure that county residents most vulnerable to severe illness and death from COVID-19 can access vaccines more quickly and seamlessly.

The County’s website at sccfreevax.org provides information and links for making vaccine appointments with providers across the county. Residents without internet access or who need additional assistance can make appointments for County Health System vaccine sites through the Valley Connection Call Center at 408-970-2000. The Call Center is open Monday through Friday from 7am to 9pm and Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 4:30pm. Assistance is available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, and other languages. Appointments are filling up quickly, but new appointments will be regularly released as vaccine supply allows.

The County’s COVID-19 Vaccine Inventory Dashboard will continue to be updated daily with information about vaccine allocation and administration by healthcare provider throughout the county. This information is self-reported by vaccine providers in Santa Clara County and includes vaccinations of non-county residents, such as healthcare workers who live elsewhere but work in Santa Clara County.