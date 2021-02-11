Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

San Francisco Symphony Presents the Virtual Celebration of Chinese New Year: “The Year of the Ox”

February 20 at 4 p.m.

The Symphony’s Chinese New Year event is an elegant and colorful celebration of the Lunar New Year, featuring a free program of traditional folk music and works by Asian composers and drawing upon vibrant Asian traditions, past and present.

The creative folks at the San Francisco Symphony are offering very special VIP Activities repertoire, which include a McCalls Catering “Spring Celebration Kit” delivered to your home with additional pre- & post-concert exclusive VIP virtual receptions which will make your “Year of the Ox” celebration unforgettable and extra delicious. Proceeds from the VIP event benefit the Symphony’s education and community programs.

Now in its twenty-first season and, for the first time in a virtual format, the Symphony’s Chinese New Year event is hosted by Joan Chen, members of the San Francisco Symphony under the brilliant baton of conductor Ming Luke, fascinating and talented musicians Tao Shi, Samantha Cho and Wenying Wu.

I know you will be awestruck by the stunning projection designs by Adam Larsen under direction of Frank Zamacona. Gung Hay Fat Choi – Happy Chinese New Year!

Information

The virtual performance is free

415-864-3330

sfsymphony.org

To purchase the VIP “Spring Celebration Kit” call 415-503-5351

Photo courtesy of SF Symphony

“Immersive Van Gogh” is a Digital Miracle Extravaganza in San Francisco!

March 18 through September 6, 2021

The legendary artist’s interactive show “Immersive Van Gogh” is selling faster than a cold ice cream on a very hot day. Traveling from Toronto to San Francisco, the advance tickets sale is sold out through the end of April, 2021.

So hurry up and book your show now! You will be immersed in Van Gogh’s works – from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings.

The installation includes the Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), the Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889), and so much more. Experience the organic landscapes of Van Gogh’s imagination, and journey through his brilliance and madness. Astonishing in scale and breathtakingly imaginative, you will experience Van Gogh’s art in a completely new and unforgettable way.

The experience, however, has been adjusted for COVID-19 health and safety measures. That means masks will be mandatory, tickets will be touchless, and social distancing markers will be widely posted. Temperatures will also be checked upon entry.

Information

$24.99-$39.99. per ticket

$99 price includes a no standing in line entrance and a collector’s style poster

844-307-4644

vangoghsf.com

SVN West, 10 Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of “Immersive Van Gogh”

Takara Sake Virtual Takara Tasting in Berkeley

Every Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m.

If you love sushi like I love sushi… serving it with Takara Sake is a real treat. Join Mika Tsuchiiwa

Takara tasting room manager as he leads a weekly Zoom class.

The $50 Tasting Kit includes five bottles of various types of sake: Sho Chiku Bai Classic Junmai 750ml; Sho Chiku Bai REI Junmai Daiginjo 300ml; Sho Chiku Bai Premium Ginjo 300ml; Sho Chiku Bai Organic Nama 300ml; Sho Chiku Bai Nigori Silky Mild 375ml. You will also receive: Sake Tasting Notes; Aroma and Taste Chart; Sake-making Illustration (reference); Fermentation Comparison Chart (reference); Chart of Sake Type (reference).

If you are a sake aficionado you may discuss with Mika your favorite choice of sake bottles.

Register in advance for home delivery or pick up at Takara Sake in Berkeley.

I guess the next class you have to attend virtually is how to make your own sushi and invite me to your home for dinner once the Covid nightmare disappears. Sayonara for now…

Information

takarasake.com

Takara Sake

708 Addison Street in Berkeley

Photo courtesy of Takara Sake

Puccini’s “La Rondine” Opera

February 20 and 21

Opera is on – because of you! A gift of $75 or more gives you access to on-demand streaming of San Francisco Opera video content. The unique opportunity to find out in La Rondine, a rarely staged gem from Italian composer Giacomo Puccini, starring renowned soprano Angela Gheorghiu in her powerful San Francisco Opera debut.

The courtesan Magda de Civry has fluttered away from her cold life in Paris—but is she destined to migrate back, like the swallows in spring… Follow Magda in her life of the sensual waltzes of France’s salons and bars as they come alive in this entertaining opera under conductor Ion Marin’s presentation, in an “lovely, engaging” Art Deco production that the San Francisco Chronicle raves is “worth the wait.” Tenor Gerard Powers delivers a “vocally resplendent” performance, alongside soprano Anna Christy and tenor Misha Didyk.

During the intermission learn about the Opera Aficionado, an exciting, new suite of programs designed for patrons who are passionate about opera. Aficionado provides an opportunity to learn more, dive deeper, and get an inside look at the world of opera.

Information

On demand streaming fee starts at $75

415-864-3330

sfopera.com

Photo courtesy of San Francisco Opera