Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

How to Make an Urban Bird Feeder

March 6 at 10 a.m. – An Online Class

Here is a fun class for the entire family, but recommended for ages 6 and up. Birdseed ornaments are a fun project to make year-round and a great gift to present to your teacher as you are getting ready to return to school. Hooray!!! Birds need to eat 365 days and hanging the bird feeders created out of seeds are perfect ornament for your backyard.

They are made with ordinary cookie cutters customizing your gifts for every occasion.

In this live, one-hour Zoom class, you will make your own bird feeder creations using unique seeds such as black sunflower seeds, nyjer seed, cracked corn, millet and mealworms.

You will also learn about local bird species.

Most supplies are included and can be picked up at Gamble Garden in Palo Alto.

Elizabeth F. Gamble Garden is a non-profit community horticultural organization and is open to the public free of charge.

The tours of the garden have been cancelled due to the Covid 19 pandemic but it is open for the pick up of the bird feeder kit.

Information

Cost: $35 per household

650-329-1356

gamblegarden.org

Elizabeth F. Gamble Garden

1431 Waverley Street in Palo Alto

Photo courtesy of Gamble Garden

Festival Napa Valley Presents NOVACK Virtual Concerts for Kids

Ages 8-13

February 24 at 11:30 a.m. (in English)

Viernes 26 febrero, de 11:30 a.m. a mediodía (en Español)

The Sphinx Virtuosi is one of the nation’s most dynamic professional chamber orchestras, composed of 18 top Black and Latinx classical soloists as part of the Sphinx Organization which is dedicated to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts.

Sphinx Virtuosi es una de las orquestas de cámara profesionales más dinámicas del país, compuesta por 18 solistas clásicos Negros y latinos de nivel máximo como parte de the Sphinx Organization, que se dedica a transformar vidas a través del poder de la diversidad en las artes.

Meet-the Musicians LIVE via Zoom: (separate sessions available in Spanish and English) – please INQUIRE to participate or submit questions in advance.

Encuentro con los músicos EN VIVO a través de Zoom: (sesiones separadas disponibles en español e inglés) – consulte para participar

Information

Free admission

Program available in both Spanish and English

707-346-5052

festivalnapavalley.org

Photo courtesy of Festival Napa Valley

Spice Things Up with Milk Street’s Chris Kimball

February 25 at Noon

Milk Street’s Chris Kimball joins KQED for a lunchtime conversation about spicing up your home cooking routine! He’s elevated home cooking and transformed mealtime from stressful to simple.

Now he is coming to your kitchen, (virtually)! Savor this conversation with Christopher Kimball, the James Beard Award-winning host of the popular PBS series Milk Street and founder of the downtown Boston cooking school and food media hub of the same name. Join Christopher and KQED’s Carly Severn to inspire your adventures in the kitchen and refresh your homemade cuisine.

He’ll share imaginative ways to work with spices, discuss his new book “Cookish: Throw it Together” and serve up other kitchen wisdom. Bring your burning culinary questions and take away tips on ingredients, flavors, and cooking techniques to spice things up in your kitchen! By a number of cooking shows I shared with you in my “LaOferta” published “Events Around the Bay” columns, I am sure you will be a fab chef!

I’ll be waiting for the invitation for your gourmet dinner. Thank you!

Information

KQED.org/events

Photo courtesy of KQED

A Day and Night at the Movies

Has your home been converted into a mini movie theatre?? How many films have you watched since the invasion of Covid 19? Realizing the fact that I am a movie fanatic and that I’ll be hibernating at home for at least a year, my son Mark has gifted me with a brand new TV set with a large, slim and slinky screen.

Fascinated not only by the story of the movie I find it very interesting to know where the movie was filmed. Here are five popular movies filmed in Palm Springs, one of my favorite destinations in California which I have visited a number of times in the past and sincerely hope to visit it again once the pandemic disappears.

Hollywood copied my infatuation with Palm Springs and has filmed many famous movies in this beautiful town with distinctive and iconic designs, stunning architecture, waiving palms and an artificial drizzle of a cooling rain as you stroll along the intimate streets.

So get comfy in your home movie theatre and search Netflix or other streaming movie sites to watch “Diamonds are Forever,” “Ocean 11,” “Mission Impossible III,” “Behind the Candelabra” and “Palm Springs” just to name a few filmed in Palm Springs.

Photo of Palm Spring’s City Hall where some of the scenes of “Behind the Candelabra” staring Oscar winning actor Michael Douglass were filmed courtesy of Palm Spring’s Office of Tourism