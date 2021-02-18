San Jose Mayor Urges San Joséans to Get COVID Vaccine

Leaders seek volunteers for outreach to underserved communities

San José, CA 18 feb. 2021 – Today, Mayor Sam Liccardo was joined by Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez and Gardner Health Services’ CEO Reymundo Espinoza, to call for volunteers to support vaccine outreach and to encourage underserved communities to make appointments for vaccinations, as those communities continue to be disproportionately affected by the pandemic. Residents interested in volunteering can sign up at www.siliconvalleystrong.org .

said Mayor Sam Liccardo. "Vaccination provides the only viable route for us to get to the other side of this pandemic, and we can all play a role in helping our community get access to safe and effective vaccines. Anyone willing to help us engage in outreach, staff vaccination centers, or offer other volunteer assistance can sign up through our SiliconValleyStrong.org website."

San José’s most vulnerable residents continue to be disproportionately affected by the virus, with higher infection rates than affluent areas. Out of 45,483 Latino seniors, only 12,072 have been vaccinated, or almost 26 percent, compared to 60 percent of white seniors. These vaccines are extremely safe and effective and are available at several sites across the city, including some without appointments.

“There is no cookie-cutter approach when trying to vaccinate a population as economically and culturally diverse as we have in Santa Clara County,” said Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez. “ We must have mass vaccination centers in large urban areas hard hit by coronavirus and we must go directly to the residents of diverse, disproportionately COVID-infected communities with pop-up vaccinations tents and mobile units. We need trained volunteers to do all of this vaccination work because the execution of the vaccine programs is critical to getting the job done.”

The following are available vaccination clinics in San Jose:

Public Health Story Road Hub – 1775 Story Road, San Jose, 95122

Wednesday/Thursday/Friday: Sign-ups start at 9:30 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, No advance appointments

Mexican Heritage Plaza – 1700 Alum Rock Ave., San Jose, 95116

Open Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday: Sign-ups start at 9 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, Vaccinations given from 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., No advance appointments

The following sites are available for vaccination by appointment only, to schedule, visit sccfreevax.org

Valley Health Center Tully – 500 Tully Rd. San Jose, 95111

Santa Clara Fairgrounds – 2542 Monterey Highway, Gate D, San Jose, 95111

Berger Auditorium – 1555 Berger Drive, San Jose, 95112

Valley Health Center – 751 S Bascom Ave Bldg Q, San Jose, CA 95128

Valley Health Center- East Valley – 1993 McKee Rd, San Jose, CA 95133