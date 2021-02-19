County of Santa Clara Announces Expansion of COVID-19 Vaccinations

Starting February 28

Santa Clara County, CA 18 feb 2021 – County officials announced today that healthcare providers across Santa Clara County will expand access to COVID-19 vaccination to workers in education and childcare, emergency services, and the food and agriculture industries, starting February 28, 2021.

As vaccine access expands to these additional groups, focusing vaccination efforts on the most impacted areas of the community and older residents at greatest risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19 will remain a critical focus and priority. This expansion of vaccine access is planned as the County Health System continues to boost its vaccine infrastructure, increasing capacity at both its large vaccination centers as well as smaller community-based and mobile sites. All of these efforts continue to be limited by both vaccine supply and changing vaccine distribution plans from the State of California.

“As we make progress toward our goal of vaccinating at least 85 percent of our residents age 16 or older by this summer, we are laser focused on ensuring equitable access to vaccinations for those communities most disproportionately affected by COVID-19,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Health Officer and Director of Public Health for the County of Santa Clara.