Santa Clara County Moving into Red Tier of State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy

County to Align with State Framework, Lifting Most Local Directives

Santa Clara County, Calif. 3 mar – Following the State of California’s announcement that Santa Clara County has met the requirements to move into the Red Tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the County of Santa Clara Health Officer announced yesterday that the County will align with the State’s framework and allow activities open in Red Tier counties to resume, effective Wednesday, March 3. As a result, most of the industry/activity-specific local directives will be lifted, including the Health Officer’s Mandatory Directive on Travel. However, quarantining after travel is strongly recommended, in alignment with the State’s Travel Advisory.

The County’s October 5th Risk Reduction Order, which requires everyone to follow all State orders and guidance, maintain distance, and wear face coverings as much as possible, will remain in effect. The Order also requires all businesses and other entities to maximize telework, post a Social Distancing Protocol outlining specific COVID-19 safety plans, and promptly report any cases to the Public Health Department.

“We are pleased to see case counts declining, vaccination rates increasing, and a continued commitment by our residents to wearing masks, social distancing, and staying outdoors as much as possible when interacting with people outside their household,” said Dr. Sara Cody, County Health Officer and Public Health Director. “This is a pivotal moment: if our community continues to be cautious and follow public health guidance, things will continue to improve. If people let down their guard and begin engaging in risky activities, we will likely see another surge in cases. Just because more activities will now be allowed to resume, it does not mean they are safe.”

Although more activities are allowed under the Red Tier, the County Health Officer urges everyone to remember that indoor activities are much higher risk than outdoor activities and to take every step to reduce your risk as much as possible. To keep yourself, your family, your friends and neighbors, and our broader community safe, follow these core principles:

Stay outdoors. Outdoor activities are far safer than indoor ones. Stay masked. Consistent use of face coverings both indoors and outdoors, especially double-masking, is very effective at preventing spread of the coronavirus. Maintain at least 6-foot distance from others. Social distancing from those who do not live with you is effective at keeping the coronavirus away. Avoid crowds. The fewer people you encounter and the fewer interactions you have, the lower the chance the virus will spread. Get vaccinated when it is your turn. All federally approved vaccines work well and will help keep you, your family, and your friends safe.

The following changes are effective, Wednesday, March 3:

All activities authorized under the State’s Red Tier, including indoor dining, can resume in accordance with State capacity limits and safety protocols, including: Indoor dining at maximum 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer; Retail stores at maximum 50% capacity; Gyms and fitness centers at maximum 10% capacity; Movie theaters at maximum 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer; and Zoos, museums, and aquariums at 25% maximum indoor capacity.

Sector and activity-specific local directives will no longer be in effect.

The Mandatory Directive on Travel will no longer be in effect.

For more information on what the State allows in the Red Tier, please visit covid19.ca.gov.