Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Fashion Community Week Goes Virtual

The events (March 11th through 13th) will be premiered LIVE at the times listed below:

Instagram 12pm PST (LIVE); Facebook 2pm PST (LIVE); Youtube 4pm PST (LIVE); Website 5pm PST (LIVE)

The Grandest spring event with the 3-day extravaganza consists of two conferences held by fashion tech industry CEO’s and fashion brands that are creating history in the industry.

The event continues with a fashion show presenting exquisite local and international designer collections of the season, followed by an interactive shopping event featuring designs that are not yet available in the marketplace.

Don’t miss the stunning designs showcase in the 12th edition of Fashion Community Week in San Francisco.

“Without foundations, there can be no fashion.” – Christian Dior.

[email protected]

fcwsf.org

St. Patrick’s Day in Dublin from Home

March 17, 2021

St. Patrick’s Day celebration could not be better than taking a virtual trip to one of my most favorite cities to visit: Dublin in Ireland. I have visited it a number of times and never get tired of it.

As we all know and eagerly await the Month of March better known as the St. Patrick’s Day festivity, celebrated this year in the comfort of your home without getting on the plane.

Surprise your family with a refreshing supply of Guinness Irish stout, and plenty of it. Feeling patriotic? There is a number of excellent American stouts on the market, such as North Coast’s Old #38 Stout, better known as the “Skunk Train,” Sierra Nevada Stout and San Quentin Breakout Stout.

Add a few delicious plates of slow cooked braised beef stew with carrots, onions and potatoes – and your St. Patrick’s Day will be perfect.

Wear a “Kiss me, I am Irish” t-shirt and get all the adoration, hugs and love from the family around you.

And remember: you don’t have to be Irish to have fun on St. Paddy’s Day.

See you next March 2022 in Dublin, Ireland!

Dublin Vacation Travel Guide by Expedia

Dublin Vacation Travel Guide | Expedia

The Asian Art Museum in San Francisco is Open!

The Asian Art Museum is looking forward to welcoming you back and your safety is their top priority. They are proud to provide an uplifting and worry-free experience for you to feel safe and comfortable.

They will continue to frequently clean high-touch areas, provide hand sanitizer stations throughout the museum, and reduce capacity to allow for physical distancing. Plus, their building is equipped with a top-notch air-filtration system to deliver some of the cleanest air you can find in the city.

A perfect setting for you to enjoy viewing their fabulous collections, shop in their excusive gift shop and have lunch or tea in their in-house Cafe.

Stop by and explore two full floors of refurbished galleries that reimagine our masterpieces from across Asia and discover new special exhibitions that speak to this moment’s universal need for mindfulness, togetherness, and healing.

415-581-3500

asianart.org

Asian Art Museum

200 Larkin Street in San Francisco

New Hours:

Thursday: 1pm to 8pm

Friday – Monday: 10am to 5pm

Closed on Tuesday and Wednesday

Photo courtesy of Asian Art Museum

Multicultural Passover Freedom Seder

March 16 at 6:00 p.m. PT via Zoom

Be part of Bay Area participatory, cross-cultural, interfaith exchange, and honor Passover, one of the most important Jewish holidays of the year!

This is a critical moment to come together to counteract racism and xenophobia and to hear from the important civic and elected voices who are in solidarity with our community at a time of rising antisemitism. Presented by Jewish Community Relations Council, Congregation Emanu-El and Congregation Sherith Israel this Passover Seder will be Led by Rabbi Jonathan Singer and Rabbi Jessica Zimmerman Graf. Shlomi Kofman, Consulate General of Israel to the Pacific Northwest; Chesa Boudin,

San Francisco District Attorney; Rev. Ken Chambers, President of Interfaith Council of Alameda County; Jilma Meneses, CEO of Catholic Charities SF; Ishaq Pathan, Bay Area Director of Islamic Networks Group; Scott Wiener, State Senator; Shanell Williams, President of Community College of San Francisco Board of Trustee; Drew Min, Executive Director of Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association, SF Chapter are some of the honorary guests and readers to participate in this event.

Happy Passover!

RSVP to [email protected]

JEWISH COMMUNITY RELATIONS COUNCIL

of San Francisco, the Peninsula, Marin, Sonoma, Alameda and Contra Costa Counties