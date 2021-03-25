Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

“The Legendary Jack London Museum Reopens”

The Museum Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m

Great news in Glenn Ellen, CA! Jack London State Historic Park reopened the museum of famed author Jack London and wife Charmian on March 17, 2021. Located in what Charmian London named “The House of Happy Walls,” the museum is surrounded by the hiking trails and outdoor features of the 1,400-acre park offering the enrichment of nature and recreation.

Luckily for those of us who are devoted fans of Jack London, the team from California State Parks managed to save the museum’s priceless artifacts prior to the approaching fires which were raging in the Glen Ellen area and have taken it to Sacramento for safe storage.

Following the earlier renovations the museum has never looked better and is looking forward to safely welcoming visitors back to explore both the history and the natural beauty of this stunningly beautiful state park. See you there!

Information

JackLondonPark.com

$10 per-vehicle parking fee for standard cars

Photo courtesy of the Jack London State Historic Park

“Henry Louis Gates, Jr., the Host of PBS “Finding Your Roots” Appears Virtually at The Museum of the African Diaspora in San Francisco”

April 9 at Noon

The Museum of the African Diaspora (MoAD) in San Francisco has an exciting live, online program with historian, filmmaker, and scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr., well loved for “Finding Your Roots”, his groundbreaking genealogy series now in its seventh season on PBS.

A prominent public intellectual who brings his broad knowledge of the African Diaspora into the American living room, Gates, Jr. is an Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, literary scholar, journalist, cultural critic, and institution builder.

His six-part PBS documentary series, The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross (2013), which he wrote, executive produced, and hosted, earned the Emmy Award for Outstanding Historical Program—Long Form, as well as the Peabody Award, Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award, and NAACP Image Award. In 2011, his portrait, by Yuqi Wang, was hung in the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.

He is the founding director of the Hutchins Center—the world’s preeminent research center dedicated to African and African American research at Harvard University. An author of 24 books, 21 documentary films and 56 honorary degrees, Mr. Gates Jr. will be in the live conversation with novelist and essayist Sarah Ladipo Manyika as part of MoAD’s monthly online series “Conversations Across the Diaspora.”

And on April 9 he is coming to your home thanks to the MoAD’s fabulous program and thanks to the magic of Zoom. Opened in 2005 in San Francisco’s Yerba Buena arts district, MoAD, a contemporary art museum, celebrates Black cultures, ignites challenging conversations, and inspires learning through the global lens of the African Diaspora.

Information

Register in advance at moadsf.org; fee is pay what you can

Photo courtesy of MoAD

“Pink Boots Society Creates Moon Boots IPA”

In honor of Women’s History festivities, the “Pink Boots Society,” a group of women and for women in brewing business, has partnered with the “21st Amendment Brewery” to create “Moon Boots IPA” in offering four scholarships to women for two different brewing programs at e-Cornell University.

The new beer was brewed by a team of women brewers and it is clean, crisp, and brewed with pilsner malts, toasted rice, and strawberries.

Hopped with Citra Cryo, Azacca, and Mosaic hops, “Moon Boots IPA” is also known for its creative marketing campaign which “blasts beer lovers to another planetary dimension with its soft aromatics and refreshing strawberry notes making this a beer for stargazers.”

The “21st Amendment” produces beer in its state-of-the-art brewery headquarters in San Leandro, California and is among the top 50 craft beer brewers in America. e-Cornell University’s online learning platform, provides online professional and executive development to students around the world. They offer 100+ award-winning professional certificate programs in a wide variety of disciplines.

“The Pink Boots Society” was created to assist, inspire and encourage women in the alcoholic beverage industry to advance their careers through education. “Moon Boots IPA” will be available in spring 2021 in 6-packs in all 32 states where the “21st Amendment” distributes their products. Stay tuned and cheers!

Information

21st-amendment.com

Photo courtesy of 21st Amendment Brewery

“TheatreWorks Silicon Valley: New Works Festival Online”

April 23 – May 15, 2021; Kickoff Event on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 6pm;

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will stream an advance look at the New Works Festival Online. Transforming the Tony Award-winning company’s hit annual festival into a virtual experience, New Works Festival Online offers digital audiences an extraordinary opportunity to view new plays and selections from new musicals and learn more about the development process in conversations with the playwrights.

This online festival will feature two musicals and three plays as well as special events. Musicals will include selections from “Lizard Boy” by Justin Huertas, offering a sneak peek at the hit indie folk-rock musical being revisited with updated material before it launches TheatreWorks’ 51st season this fall, and “Currency” by Bay Area Theatre Cypher, smashing open “The Merchant of Venice” through a series of theatrical music videos showcasing theatre and rap.

The plays include “As Soon As Impossible” by Betty Shamieh, “A Distinct Society” by Kareem Fahmy, and dance theatre piece “pas de deux” (lost my shoe) by Lisa Ramirez.

Information

Visit theatreworks.org

To purchase a festival pass (pay what you can pricing: $10 minimum), granting streaming access to all of the festival’s events

Photos courtesy of TheatreWorks