Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Jordan Winery Creates Vital Pollinator Sanctuaries

Celebrate Earth Week with Vineyard Hikes on April 22-25

Great news from my favorite winery in Sonoma Valley Wine County Jordan Vineyard & Winery as it announces a multi-year planting program to turn acres of non-native grassland into preserved habitat for vital pollinators, including the at-risk Western Monarch butterfly, native bees and other insects. In collaboration with Pollinator Partnership, the world’s largest non-profit dedicated exclusively to the protection and promotion of pollinators and their ecosystems, Jordan is restoring habitat across four sites on its sustainably certified estate this year with plans to expand habitats over the next 2-3 years.

This project at the 1,200-acre Jordan Estate, located on the fall migratory route of the Western monarchs, will result in the largest dedicated pollinator habitat of all Bee Friendly Farming-certified vineyards nationwide, according to Pollinator Partnership.

Founded in 1972, Jordan Vineyard & Winery was inspired by the great wine estates of France and the timeless connection between food, wine and hospitality.

Under the guidance of second-generation vintner John Jordan, Jordan Estate is an extension of these traditions, with its iconic chateau, breathtaking views, sustainably farmed vineyards, natural habitat for wildlife and gardens for the chef’s inventive cuisine, offering a distinctive sense of place in Sonoma County wine country.

The Estate Tour & Tasting, a moveable feast for the senses from May through October that transverses the ranch, also passes these pollinator habitats.

jordanwinery.com/events

Jordan Vineyard & Winery

1474 Alexander Valley Road, Healdsburg

Guests will be able to see these young pollinator sanctuaries first-hand when the winery reopens for a series of Vineyard Hikes in honor of Earth Week. Tickets for the four-mile hike, which includes a seated charcuterie picnic lunch, salad from the chef’s garden and wine pairing, are $110 per person are currently on sale and go on sale.

“Last Supper in Pompeii: From the Table to the Grave”

May 7, 2021 – August 29, 2021

Exciting news for the art aficionados as the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco announce the reopening of the Legion of Honor.

The museum opens to the public on Friday, May 7. On its long-awaited journey from Italy, “Last Supper in Pompeii” brings a collection of artworks and artifacts recovered from the pumice and ash of the AD 79 eruption of Italy’s Mount Vesuvius.

Featuring magnificent Roman sculptures, mosaics, frescoes, precious metals, and more, this spectacular exhibition includes many pieces on display in the United States for the very first time and presents a picture of what life was like in a thriving ancient Roman city.

It is also the first exhibition to focus on the love of food and drink in the ancient city of Pompeii.

Truly fascinating!

415-750-3600

FAMSF.org

Legion of Honor Museum

100 34th Avenue at Lincoln Park in San Francisco

“Barber of Seville” is at Marin Center in San Rafael

April 23, 24, 27, 30; May 1, 4, 7, 8, 11, 14, 15 at 8pm

Live opera returns this spring like you’ve never seen it before at the Marin Center Drive-in—just 15 minutes north of the Golden Gate Bridge!

Gather with the friends to enjoy an enchanting evening under stars framed by iconic Frank Lloyd Wright architecture and surrounded by lush outdoor landscaping.

Escape the confines of home to witness a zany new take on Rossini’s beloved classic opera in a hilarious, 90-minute adaptation by director Matthew Ozawa.

Featuring a soaring musical score with popular arias like “Largo al factotum” and a stellar cast that includes audience favorites Lucas Meachem, Daniela Mack*, and Alek Shrader, this one-of-a-kind event promises to be fun for the whole family.

Tickets start at $50 per car

Call SF Opera at 415-864-3330

sfopera.com

Venue: Marin Center, San Rafael

Running Time: Approximately 90 minutes, no intermission

Sung in English with English supertitles

Commonwealth Club Presents President George W. Bush and Introduces his New Book: “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants”

April 26: at Noon

The issue of immigration stirs intense emotions today, as it has throughout much of American history. But what gets lost in the debates about policy are the stories of immigrants themselves, the people who are drawn to America by its promise of economic opportunity and political and religious freedom—and who strengthen our nation in countless ways. Since leaving office, President George W. Bush has used the art of painting to honor the everyday heroes of America.

His new book ‘Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants” shines a spotlight on America’s immigrants, and their stirring stories, to highlight how hard work, strong values, dreams, and determination know no borders or boundaries. Join a special conversation with President Bush while gaining a better appreciation for the humanity behind one of the most pressing policy issues of our time and the countless ways in which America, through its tradition of welcoming newcomers, has been strengthened by those who have come here in search of a better life.

Book and General admission: $50

415-597-6705

Purchase tickets: commonwealthclub.org

Each ticket includes a copy of the book which will be sent to the address provided at checkout (domestic U.S. addresses only).

This is an online-only program; you must pre-register to receive a link to the online event.

