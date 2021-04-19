County of Santa Clara Health System Releases Thousands of Additional Vaccine Appointments

New Appointments Are Added Daily; Anyone Age 16 and Older Who Lives or Works in Santa Clara County is Eligible

Santa Clara County, CA – County of Santa Clara Officials announced today that the County Health System will be releasing thousands of additional vaccine appointments across multiple sites, including for the upcoming week and weekend. All individuals age 16 and older who live or work in Santa Clara County are eligible and encouraged to sign up for a vaccination appointment at sccfreevax.org.

New appointments are added on a daily based on available supply, and the County Health System is now scheduling first dose appointments up to one week in advance. Appointments released today include 10,000 appointments for next weekend. The County Health System has multiple locations conveniently located throughout Santa Clara County.

The County will continue extensive outreach efforts to ensure that communities most impacted by COVID-19 have ready access to vaccine appointments and information. Outreach includes door-to-door efforts to register families in hard hit neighborhoods for vaccine appointments, and on-site vaccinations for homeless community members and homebound individuals. The County and its partners are also working to increase evening and weekend availability for appointments and drop-in clinics to ensure ready access for the entire community.

“We encourage everyone who is eligible to sign up for an appointment now,” said Dr. Jennifer Tong, Associate Chief Medical Officer for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. “This includes our community members who have already had COVID-19 and have recovered. The vaccines are our most critical and effective tools to protect you and your loved ones, especially with variants of the virus circulating in our community.”

More than 57 percent of people age 16 and older living in Santa Clara County have received a first dose and more than 31 percent have been completely vaccinated. For the latest information about vaccines and to schedule an appointment, visit the County’s vaccine website atsccfreevax.org.