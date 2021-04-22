Events Around the Bay and Beyond

By Lina Broydo

It’s Oscars Time in Hollywood:

“Best Costume Design” Winner Prediction

April 25, 2021

Lights… Camera… Action… Its Oscars time in the La La Land and a moment for me to reveal, or will I? My annual prediction of who will walk away with the coveted Oscar statuette for the best in costume design among this year’s movies.

For a dedicated movie fanatic as I am, I must sadly admit that I have not seen any of this year’s movies nominated for the best costumes.

Hibernating at home by hiding from the pandemic spell I was far from glamour while attired mostly in comfy flannel pajamas or sweats. I must admit that I have not been in the movie theatre for over a year and it dulled my taste in judging the costume designs.

Let me share with you, my devoted fashionistas readers of LaOferta, the #1 publication in the United States, the line-up of five movies showcasing the extraordinary talented costume designs: Emma, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mank, Mulan and Pinocchio.

As the saying goes: The clothes make the person, and they can also make the movie.

The hush hush word on the Hollywood Boulevard is that veteran costumer designer Ann Roth (a previous Oscar winner for The English Patient) worked miracles in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, outfitting Ma (Viola Davis) and her musicians in clothes that speak to the time of the story.

But you be the judge who will win the 93rd Oscar.

Information

Oscars 2021 Live from Hollywood

ABC TV at 5 p.m.

Photo “Oscars: All Stars” courtesy of ABC TV

Win $2,500!! Presidio Trust of San Francisco Invites Photographers for the “My Park Moment” Photo Contest

Submit a photo: April 23 through May 28, 2021

What to do with all the photos you took on your visit to Yosemite? Or the Golden Gate Park? Rejoice!

Presidio Trust of San Francisco Invites photographers for the “My Park Moment” Photo Contest which offers an opportunity for anyone to share a photo of their favorite park experience.

To enter, just submit a photo or photos of your favorite park memory—a family picnic, a trip to Yosemite, your last hike in the Presidio, or anything else you love to do in parks.

This fall, 400 photos will be selected for a free outdoor, family-friendly photo show in the Presidio. There is even an opportunity for photographers to receive awards for their visual stories. Four Pro photographers can each win $2,500 for their submissions.

The contest is a wonderful way of celebrating people in parks and the upcoming opening of Presidio Tunnel Tops. Share your park memories with your friends and make new ones at Presidio Tunnel Tops exhibit when it opens!

Information

To submit your photo, visit: presidiotunneltops.gov/my-park-moment

Photo courtesy of The Partnership for the Presidio and Photoville

Bay Area’s Steinway Society Presents Pianist Alexander Kobrin

April 23-26

Alexander Kobrin, the virtuoso pianist from Moscow, Russia, who is the Van Cliburn Gold Medal Winner, returns to the Bay Area with his virtual performance of playing Mozart – Piano Sonata No. 2 in F Major, K. 280; Chopin – Mazurkas, Op. 24; and Schubert – Piano Sonata in C Minor, D. 958, his repertoire for the Steinway’s Home Concert Hall Series.

Praised for brilliant technique, musicality, and his emotional engagement with the audience, “He surrendered neither the smoothness nor the dynamic fluidity that the modern piano allows, and he gave his sense of fantasy free rein, and creating an almost confessional spirit” – New York Times.

Don’t miss this unique piano performance which allows music lovers around the globe to enjoy the artistry of outstanding pianists–without ever leaving their homes.

These high-quality specially-made video recordings are not available elsewhere on the Internet. Steinway Society Bay Area is a non-profit organization based in Silicon Valley.

In its 26th season, this dedicated group of musicians, teachers and art lovers promotes excellence in piano performances and music education.

Information

Price: $20

408-300-5635

steinwaysociety.com

Photo courtesy of Steinway Society Bay Area

A Lovely and Delicious Day in Pescadero, CA

Greeted by 154 baby goats as well as 200 mama and papa alpine goats, a few gorgeous dogs and other friendly animals living on nine pasture acres on Harley Farms Goat Dairy working farm, was something I did not expect on my recent mid-week drive on Hwy. CA1 along the stunning ocean views and sandy beaches from Half Moon Bay to Santa Cruz.

Located within an hour drive from San Francisco and only 12 miles drive south from Half Moon Bay, in a historic small town of Pescadero, a perfect setting for a cowboy movie.

I was waiting for Clint Eastwood to come out of the grocery store.. I discovered this restored 1910 dairy farm offering tours, visits and taste their delicious critically acclaimed cheese.

The Harley Farms chevre, fromage blanc, ricotta and feta cheeses are consistent winners at the American Cheese Society awards and hold two international World Cheese Show medals.

Visitors see a working farm and watch the milk move from goat to dairy, from curd to cheese.

The Harley Farm and shops are open daily from 11am to 4 pm. and feature their famous cheeses, a luxurious range of goat milk lotions and soaps, breads and many other delightful treasures.

Would you believe the Harley Farms started their existence with 6 pet goats? They came a long way, baby..

I am glad I stopped by for a visit. and so should you.

Maybe Clint will finally come out of the grocery store.. Ahhh.. California dreaming..

Information

650-879-0480

harleyfarms.com

Harley Farms Goat Dairy

205 North Street in Pescadero

Photos courtesy of Harley Farms Goat Dairy