Teatro Nahual Presents ¡Que sí, que no, que todo se acabó! Yes, no, it’s all over!

San José, CA 23 april, 2021 – From the renowned Mexican playwright: Miguel Angel Tenorio, Artistic direction: Verónica Meza, with the actors: Abraham Mijangos, Alicia Sauceda, Alejandra Trigueros and John Cabrera

It is not a classic tale. The prince has to work, he has no castle or garden, only flowerpots. But the princess does dream of a former prince.

This story will lead you to imagine a distant world, which perhaps resembles your near world. With this story you are going to have fun, and you are going to identify with at least one of the characters.

The renowned Mexican playwright Miguel Ángel Tenorio managed to construct each of his characters with congruence, fun, preserving the fantasy line, without losing contact with real life. This story is intended for children, youth, and parents. By witnessing these types of theatrical performances through video, they are enriching the mental, social, and emotional development of children. At the same time, the children and the family listen to a funny Spanish with the wonderful performances of talented actors from Teatro Nahual. Theater heals and enriches the soul!

The playwright Miguel Ángel Tenorio will be present at the virtual premiere of the children’s story on Saturday, April 24, to share with the audience his experience as a writer and give a message of the importance of spreading the theater arts to children at an early age. There will be two more functions of the story, yes, no, it’s all over! on Sunday, April 25, in a matinee at 2:00 p.m., and Friday, April 30 at 7:00 p.m. to celebrate Children’s Day.

Lovingly dedicated to all children, adolescents and adults with the soul of children!

Join us in this theatrical adventure through the Internet.

It is time to provide an entertaining, cultural and educational moment for your family! You are going to have fun!

*The children’s play is in Spanish with English subtitles. *

*We are open to interviews and questions. Feel free to contact: Verónica Meza by email: [email protected] or 650-793-0783. www.teatronahual.org

Tickets:

https://www.facebook.com/teatro.nahual

Buy tickets in Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/que-si-que-no-que-todo-se-acabo-cuento-infantil-tickets-150678219611