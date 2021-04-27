County Health System Announces “Drop-In Week” for COVID-19 Vaccinations from April 27 through May 2

No Appointment Required Starting Tuesday at Sites throughout Santa Clara County; Same-Day Appointments Also Available at sccfreevax.org

Santa Clara County, CA – County of Santa Clara officials announced today that most County Health System vaccination sites will accept drop-ins for COVID-19 vaccines from Tuesday, April 27 through Sunday, May 2.

Same-day appointments are also available across Santa Clara County, including at Levi’s Stadium and Eastridge Mall (Aloha Roller Rink). Anyone age 16 and older who lives, works, or attends school in Santa Clara County is eligible for vaccination. Drop-in availability is subject to supply and capacity limitations.

The County continues its robust outreach efforts to ensure that communities most impacted by COVID-19 have ready access to vaccines and other resources. The County and its partners are also working to increase evening and weekend availability for appointments and drop-in clinics to ensure ready access for the entire community.

“Now is the time to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Officer for the County of Santa Clara. “Join more than one million of your neighbors who have already started their vaccinations and stop by one of our clinics today. Vaccines are absolutely critical to protecting our community, and we won’t rest until every eligible person in our community has the chance to get vaccinated.”

More than 65% of people age 16 and older living in Santa Clara County have received a first dose and more than 37% have been completely vaccinated. For the latest information about vaccines, visit the County’s vaccine website at sccfreevax.org.

County Health System and partner provider vaccine sites with drop-in availability this week are listed below. Individuals seeking vaccination are encouraged to arrive at least one hour before closing time.