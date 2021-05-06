Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Ayesha Curry Serves Mother’s Day Breakfast in Bed

Celebrate Mother’s Day MINA-Style!

Available for Take-out on May 9; 9am – 12pm

Treat Mom to International Smoke this Sunday night in the comfort of Mom’s bed!

Enjoy a special Mother’s Day breakfast curated by an award winning chef Ayesha Curry prepared with love and affection in her kitchen but delivered to Mom’s home by her adoring family.

Mother’s Day breakfast in bed showcases house smoked salmon dip with bagel chips, lobster devilled eggs, crustless asparagus quiche and blueberry crapes.

Happy Mother’s Day! And thanks to Ayesha Curry for creating this wonderful treat. I wonder what will Steph Curry (yes, the one and only basketball star) serve his wife Ayesha for Mother’s Day? Any guess?

Information

$75; serves one-two

415-722-2138

[email protected]

Available for Take-out May 9, 9am – 12pm

Photo courtesy of Mina Family Kitchen

“Romeo and Juliet” and “Swan Lake” – Special Treats for the Fans of San Francisco Ballet

“Romeo & Juliet” May 6 to 26; “Swan Lake” 20-June 9

Here are some up-close-and-personal options for San Francisco Ballet fans in need of a terpsichorean fix — and two of them revolve around classic works adapted by company artistic director Helgi Tomasson.

San Francisco Ballet continues to entertain us as it presents the latest works in the streaming queue: Helgi Tomasson’s captivating “Romeo & Juliet,” set to the magical music of Sergei Prokofiev and filmed with multiple cameras at the War Memorial Opera House.

The film was originally created in 2015 for “Lincoln Center at the Movies: Great American Dance” and stars former company principal dancers and my favorite Maria Kochetkova and Davit Karapetyan. Helgi Tomasson’s acclaimed adaptation of the classic “Swan Lake” will be streamed as well.

Information

Tickets: Individual passes $29 for 72-hour access; “Romeo and Juliet” plus “Swan Lake,” $48; full season pass, $289; sfballet.org

Photos courtesy of Eric Thomasson

Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival

May 19 through June 2, 2021

30 Years / 30 Movies / 15 Days celebration continues as the virtual festival of the Silicon Valley Jewish Film

Festival (SVJFF) presents feature films and documentaries from Italy, Poland, USA, Canada, Israel, Germany, France, Brazil, Norway and Austria.

“This year’s Festival will be streaming 100% of our films online. Our audience will be able to view all 30 films from the safety and comfort of their homes.” announced Tzvia Shelef, SVJFF Executive Director.

“In addition, there will be a number of post-film Zoom discussions with directors, writers, producers and other film talent. Each film will be available for viewing for 72 hours, starting the film’s scheduled time.” Opening Night Movies will feature two great documentary films: “Aulcie”: The inspiring story of Aulcie Perry, a basketball legend who led the team Maccabi Tel Aviv to an upset win in the European Championship.

“Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in Her Own Words” as Ruth Bader Ginsburg tells the story of her journey to become an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. Following these two films, there will be separate interviews with Aulcie Perry and Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s daughter, Jane Ginsburg.

The Centerpiece event “From Slavery to Freedom” portrays the story of Soviet “Refuseniks” through the prism of Natan Sharansky’s biography. Following the film, there will be an Interview with Natan Sharansky.

On Closing Night , SVJFF will present the film “Howie Mandel: But, Enough About Me.” This revealing documentary follows the life and career of the veteran comedian, actor, and producer, known for comedic genius and his battle with OCD. Following the film, there will be an interview with Howie Mandel and the director Barry Avrich.

The festival will also feature a Tribute to the Talented Israeli Actress Shira Haas (known for the Netflix series Shtisel and the film Unorthodox) with two films in which she stars: Asia and Broken Mirrors. The Silicon Valley Jewish Film Festival Mission is to “…showcase Jewish culture, traditions and humor and spark dialogue around entertainment, art, politics, society and global issues”.

Information

svjff.org

Photo courtesy of SVJFF

Celebrating Asian Futures with Van-Anh Vo and Friends

May 27 at 6:30 p.m.

In honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, Bay Area–based Vietnamese composer and multi-instrumentalist Vân-Ánh Võ joins in musical conversations with artists of Japanese and Khmer heritage.

Võ partners with longtime collaborator Jimi Nakagawa to present a daring work of transnational musical communication, with Võ on the Dan Tranh (zither) and Nakagawa on taiko drum. Cambodian royal dance master and vocalist Charya Burt also joins Võ to preview their work-in-progress on the cultural connections along the Mekong River.

Following the performance, the artists discuss the richness of Asian musical traditions and the power of new composition. Co-presented with the Vietnamese American Non-Governmental Organization (VANGO) Network while streaming over Zoom.

Information

$5

Free for members. Please log into your membership account to redeem this benefit.

asianart.org

Photo courtesy of Asian Art Museum