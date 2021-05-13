Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Summer is on the Horizon at Filoli

Filoli is open every day of the week

Summer Nights: May 27 through September 23, 5 pm to 8 pm

Historic House Gardens are in full bloom: Roses have arrived with bursts of vibrant color and fragrance.

Tree peonies have filled the border of the Panel Garden and rhododendrons are thriving in the dappled shade of the Woodland Garden.

Experience the beauty of the House and Garden as the grand and historic country estate takes us on a journey of a spectacular place for entertainment and agricultural production on an impressive scale.

These are modern interpretations of this unique California mansion and formal garden highlight how these activities have evolved over the decades.

Filoli is a site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Filoli’s mission is to connect our rich history with a vibrant future through beauty, nature and shared stories.

Don’t miss what’s blooming at Filoli!

Please note that Filoli has reduced capacity every day which means that busy spring weekends will sell out.

Book your tickets in advance.

Face masks are required for all visitors, including while taking photos!

Information

$25, Adults; $22, Seniors; $20, Student, Teacher, Military; Free for under 5 years old

650-364-8300

[email protected]

Filoli Estate, 86 Canada Road in Woodside, CA, 28 miles drive south from San Francisco

Photos courtesy of Filoli

Virtuoso Pianist Albert Cano Smit Returns to the Bay Area

May 21 through May 24

Back by popular demand Alberto Can Smit, the popular international artist, returns to Steinway Society’s Bay Area’s Home Concert Hall virtual series to perform a repertoire of Gibbons: Selections from Parthenia Preludium The Queen’s Command; Ravel: Pavane pour une infante defunte; Albéniz: Selections from Iberia Evocacion Triana Eritaña; and Debussy Selections from Preludes Book II.

As well as a piece by Stephen Hough commissioned especially for the young musician. And if Smit can feel your enthusiastic support he may agree to play Chopin. Spanish/Dutch pianist Albert Cano Smit won First Prize at the 2019 Young Concert Artists International Auditions, as well as several other notable competitions.

He was the first prize winner at the 2017 Walter W. Naumburg Piano Competition, which presented him in recital at Carnegie’s Weill Recital Hall in Manhattan. Steinway Society – The Bay Area is a nonprofit organization based in Silicon Valley.

Now in its 26th season, this dedicated group of musicians, pianists, teachers, and arts lovers promotes excellence in piano performance and music education. Each season, Steinway Society presents a series of classical piano concerts featuring international award-winning pianists, as well as an active school music program.

Information

$20 per household

408-300-5635

steinwaysociety.com

Photo courtesy of Albert Cano Smit and the Steinway Society

San Francisco Decorator Showcase Plans for Conceptual, All Virtual Tour

Launces on May 22

San Francisco University High School and the San Francisco Decorator Showcase are partnering in staging the “2021 New Perspectives” – an impressive conceptual, all-virtual tour event as ten of the West Coast’s leading interior design firms are invited to reimagine rooms and create their own exceptional virtual visions for 1080 Chestnut Street, a luxurious Russian Hill penthouse with 360° views of San Francisco and its iconic landmarks.

The modern, urban interior will reflect the international character of San Francisco’s diverse design community.

There is no cost to view New Perspectives Presented by Decorator Showcase and Steelblue, but donations to help support San Francisco University High School Financial Aid Program are gratefully accepted.

University High School (UHS) is committed to building a community that reflects and embraces the great diversity of the San Francisco Bay Area.

Almost one quarter of UHS students receive financial aid.

The UHS Financial Aid Program provides over $3,200,000 in grants annually, with average support covering 72% of tuition.

Information

Free Virtual Tour

Photos courtesy of Decorators Showcase

415-447-5830

DecoratorShowcase.org

Family Workshop: Grow Your Own Salad

May 29, 10am to 11:30am

Instructor: Suzanne Bontempo

Here is a wonderful opportunity to learn how to grow your own salad ingredients from scratch.

This class/workshop by Suzanne Bontempo will teach you techniques to conserve water in your garden by growing season edible plants that you can harvest.

This program is intended for your entire family, suggested ages 6 and older.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation e-mail about joining the webinar.

And remember, nothing tastes better than the veggies from your own garden!

Try it!

Information

650-349-3000

bawsca.org/conserve/programs/classes

Registration closes on May 28 at 3:30pm

Presented by the Bay Area Water Supply and Conservation Agency in San Mateo

Photos courtesy of BAWSCA