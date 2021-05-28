Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

June is the Lavender Month in the Wine County

No need to fly to Provence, France to tour the blooming lavender fields.

Visit the lavender heaven of Matanzas Creek Winery which is located in the remote, but breathtakingly beautiful Bennett Valley region of Sonoma County, just 85 miles north of San Francisco.

In addition to its award winning wines of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Bordeaux-style reds, Sauvignon Blanc and Merlot, Matanzas Creek is famous for their spectacular lavender gardens.

The unique character and beauty of Matanzas Creek’s winery, vineyards, lavender field and gardens have earned the Estate worldwide recognition as a premier California wine country destination.

Guests can enjoy an indoor or outdoor tasting of five exceptionally crafted wines that showcase a variety of what Matanzas Creek offers.

Explore and stroll the grounds, play a game of bocce ball or enjoy their picturesque picnic areas.

You earned it after hibernating at home for the past 18 months.

Make it an overnight getaway as the area offers a number of lovely hotel accommodations.

Information

$30 per person

matanzascreek.com

Matanzas Creek Winery

6097 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa

1-707-528-6464

Photos courtesy of Matanzas Creek Winery

Leigh Weimers Emerging Artists Awards

Apply by June 30!

The Rotary Club of San Jose is honoring the memory of Leigh Weimers, San Jose Mercury News distinguished and award winning journalist, by announcing the 2021 Leigh Weimers Emerging Artists Awards applications for the $5,000 unrestricted grants to artists living in Santa Clara County who have not yet been widely recognized in their field.

Leigh Weimers loved and championed the arts and supported the artists!

Since 2013 The Rotary Club of San Jose is delighted and thrilled to support musicians, muralists, filmmakers, fashion designers, dancers, rappers and more.

Are you an emerging artist?

Want to to win a $5000 grant?

Will you be next?

Information

Visit weimersawards.com for details and apply by June 30, 2021.

Photo courtesy of Leigh Weimers Awards

The Superhuman Yuja Wang is Live from London Via Medici TV

June 2 at 11 a.m.

Welcome back the incomparable Yuja Wang to your home’s private concert hall.

The fearless virtuoso pianist and the striking fashionista will showcase her stunning performance of Shostakovich’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with the marvelous Michael Tilson Thomas and the London Symphony Orchestra, who also interpret Copland’s Our Town Suite and Tchaikovsky’s “Little Russia” Symphony No. 2.

This is classical music like you’ve never seen before.

Information

$64.50 – Annual subscription

medici.tv

Photo courtesy of Medici TV

San Francisco Ballet School Virtual Festival

June 17, 2021 at 7 p.m.

See them before they dance away to the world’s greatest stages of the ballet theatres. SF Ballet School’s 2021 Virtual Festival will showcase the dedication and talent of the School’s students.

The festival program will feature class observations as well as three newly captured performances by the San Francisco Ballet School Trainees: two world premieres by SF Ballet School Faculty members—Dana Genshaft’s Future Paper and Viktor Plotnikov’s Graces—and the SF Ballet School premiere of Sir Frederick Ashton’s Pas de Quatre from Swan Lake.

Proceeds from the Virtual Festival will support the over $1 million in scholarships and financial aid programs the School distributes each year to talented and deserving students.

With nearly 70% of SF Ballet Company members having received training at SF Ballet School, this fundraising event will help ensure the future of ballet in San Francisco and across the globe.

Information

415-865-2000

San Francisco Ballet School: [email protected]

*The complete Virtual Festival program will stream for free to the public, after its premiere at the June 17 event, on SF [email protected] from June 18 to June 24.

Access is free for all members of the community

Photo Courtesy of San Francisco Ballet School