Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

“In the Heights” Reaches New Heights for Jon Chu

Film’s Premiere on June 11 Nationwide

Film Director Jon M. Chu’s Father’s Day present to his Dad Lawrence Chu Sr, the award winning Master Chef and owner of Los Altos based “Chef Chu’s”, one of 10 Best Chinese restaurants in the United States, is something very few of us can dream about.

Following his incredibly successful directorial work on “Crazy Rich Asians” as well as “Step Up 2: The Streets” and “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” the prominent filmmaker from Los Altos Hills has reached new heights with his directorial magic of the newly released movie “In the Heights” based on the award winning musical by the brilliant creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who depicts the life in the Latino neighborhood of Washington Heights in New York City.

And if “Varity” Magazine features both John M. Chu and Lin-Manuel Miranda on their April cover – you know this is an unbeatable partnership and an award winning combination.

I was very fortunate to be invited by Jon’s gorgeous Mom Ruth Chu to the early preview of “In the Heights” in San Francisco and I absolutely loved it: I laughed, I cried, I sang and I danced in the isle…

Do I need to say more?

See it and invite your Dad and the entire family to enjoy it!

Information

visit intheheights-movie.com

Photos courtesy of Lina Broydo

From left to right: Lina with Ruth Chu: Lina with Jon M. Chu; Jon M. Chu at his Dad’s restaurant Chef Chu’s with the stars of the “Crazy Rich Asians” Constance Wu and Henry Godding, and his Brother Larry Chu Jr, Mom Ruth Chu and Dad Lawrence Chu Sr.

2021 Major League Soccer All-Star Game in Los Angeles

August 25th

It’s Go-a-a-a–a-l time! Plan you summer trip to the La-La-Land for the most exciting 2021 MLS All-Star Game to see the MLS All-Stars face off against the LIGA MX All-Stars at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

For the first time ever, two rival leagues will go head-to-head in an unprecedented matchup that will be the showpiece event of the summer, as the entire soccer community unites to celebrate the sport and soccer culture in North America.

This will be the first MLS All-Star Game in Los Angeles since 2003, when the MLS All-Stars defeated LIGA MX’s Club Deportivo Guadalajara 3-1 at Dignity Health Sports Park (formerly the Home Depot Center), home of the LA Galaxy.

The 2003 event was the first MLS All-Star Game against a club from another country. Make it a summer of the family vacation get-away with many places to visit and see.

It’s about time to leave your Covid-19 hibernation nest for the past 20 months and may I suggest for those of you who live in the Bay Area, get in your car and vroom, vroom, vroom south zigzagging via the picturesque areas while driving to Los Angeles.

No plans to visit Los Angeles? MLS All-Star Game will air domestically on FS1, Univision, TSN and TVA Sports

Information

For more information about the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, including how to sign up for an exclusive presale opportunity when tickets are made available, please visit: mlssoccer.com/allstar

Photo courtesy of MLS

Biggest Little Air Show At Hiller Aviation Museum in San Carlos

June 26 at 10 a.m.

The Hiller Museum is inaugurating its summer programs with the opening of the Biggest Little Air Show on earth.

This year’s show will match a thrilling aerobatic performance by International Japanese aerobatic competition and airshow pilot Yuichi Takagi in his Pitts S2C airplane along with demonstrations of exceptional radio-controlled models.

Beautifully detailed radio control model aircraft will be on display and perform demonstrations at the Museum from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

In addition to pilot Yuichi Takagi in his Pitts S2C airplane, additional performers are the RC Flyers model aircraft demonstrations; Aerobatic gyroscopic routines; 3D aerobatic helicopters; DRONES; Quads; Model Rockets and Jets and other RC aircraft.

Attendance will be very limited from past years so get your tickets now.

Information

[email protected]

Tickets are available online only, no tickets will be sold at the door.

Hiller Aviation Museum

Open Daily 10a.m. to 5 p.m.

601 Skyway Road in San Carlos

Photo courtesy of Hiller Aviation Museum

Stanford Under the Stars: Movie Nights at Frost

Now through June 18, 2021

Stanford’s Frost Amphitheater has created a perfect program to match our beautiful California weather: Stanford Under the Stars: Movie Nights at Frost brings a selection of various iconic Northern California filming locations, from the streets of Oakland to wine country, as well as including the movies featuring actors who attended Stanford with Jennifer Connelly one of them.

Known for her roles in “Requiem for a Dream” and “A Beautiful Mind”, Connelly began when she was 10 years old and acted in films as a teenager, including her role in the 1986 movie “Labyrinth” with David Bowie.

After studying English literature at Yale, Connelly transferred to Stanford to study drama and left before graduating to continue a career in acting.

Don’t miss “Beautiful Mind” which will play on June 19 at 8:30 p.m.

And don’t forget to book some dates on your outings calendar starting on July 1st as Live at Frost, a six week series of in-person concerts featuring a partnership with SF Symphony, SFJAZZ, Stanford Jazz Workshop and other community organizations.

Definitely not to be missed and no grades tests will be given.

Information

Cost: $15 per person

live.stanford.edu

Photos courtesy of Stanford Live