Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

The Rita Moreno California High School Musical Honors Announces 2021 Winners

A panel of nationally recognized judges— include Broadway actress and musical theater professor Tory Ross Roman (Kinky Boots) and Broadway music director Justin Mendoza (The Book of Mormon)—announced the 2021 winners of The Rita Moreno California High School Musical Honors.

The 2021 winners are: Milo Mee, as a Lead Actor; Kasey Hernandez, as a Lead Actress; Gabby Winnett, as a Supporting Performer.

This yearly regional awards competition recognizes outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre in the greater California region.

Established by Rita Moreno, one of the few performers who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a Tony Award, The California High School Musical Honors the winners with the awards for the ‘Lead Actor’ and ‘Lead Actress’ categories who will compete against talented students from across the nation for unique scholarship opportunities at the 12th Annual Jimmy Award Ceremony being held virtually on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Information

nhsmta.com

Photos courtesy of the The Rita Moreno California High School Musical Honors

52 Colorful Bears are on Display in Los Altos

Stroll along the streets of a charming and picturesque small town of Los Altos and encounter the whimsically decorated and colorfully painted Los Altos Bears. Produced by the Los Altos Rotary Club, it is a creative community public art event and fundraiser to celebrate our and the bears exit out of the pandemic hibernation.

Over 50 Fiberglass bears of 4 different sizes have been sponsored or purchased by local Rotarians, residents and businesses.

The bears are painted and decorated by professional artists, art groups and high school and college students as well as art professors. Bears have been installed in downtown Los Altos and are on public display through October 9, 2021 when they will be auctioned off at a fabulous gala with proceeds benefiting many charity organizations.

Each bear will have a QR Code for online bidding starting in July. The bears will then be adopted and go to their new dens provided by the highest bidder. In the meantime visit Los Altos, enjoy the Bears, take photos, stop for lunch or an ice cream and have lots of fun.

Ever wonder what is Rotary? With over 1.2 million members in 200 countries, Rotary is an international service organization of business and professional women and men who work toward world understanding and peace: losaltosrotary.org

Information

650-941-1907

LosAltosBears.com

Photos courtesy of Lina Broydo and Bears of Los Altos

Sand From 58 of the World’s Deserts Create a “Mirage”

There is more to the world’s most famous company than iPads, iPhones, Computers, Laptops and Watches – the Cupertino’s based Apple unveils plans for a sculpture using sand from the world’s 58 deserts.

Over 400 cast glass columns will combine every desert on the planet into a wave-like outdoor sculpture. It will be a hot, shimmering and exciting summer in 2022 when a new public art sculpture made out of sand will be unveiled and enrich the appearance of an olive grove outside of the Apple campus’ visitor center in the heart of Silicon Valley.

Named “Mirage” by Scottish artist Katie Paterson and the German architecture firm Zeller & Moye, the sculpture will consist of 400 pure cast glass columns made out of desert sand and formed into three clear, wave-like walls mimicking a desert dune.

Apple’s sculptures is a multimillion-dollar project involving a team of dozens of artists, architects, geologists and desert experts, all with the goal of creating an outdoor public space at the company’s massive Cupertino headquarters.

Apple officials said: “Our goal is to bring together every desert on earth. It will be no small feat to get sand from every desert in the world, melt it down to glass and assemble it in Cupertino.

That brings all these immense and diverse deserts right there to Apple Park.” Thank you Apple! Somewhere up there Steve Jobs is smiling. He would have been grateful and very proud of you.

Photos courtesy of Apple

2021 Mendocino Festival Returns with Live Concerts

July 16 through July 25 at Cotton Auditorium in Fort Bragg

Time to plan your summer get-away to the sounds of classical to folk, jazz, Cajun, Brazilian, bluegrass and big band offerings performed by the Festival String Orchestra, Festival Big Band, Pine Leaf Boys, Mattlock Duo and the Festival Chorale, Diego Figueiredo, Stephen Prutsman, the Alexander String Quartet, Laurie Lewis and the Right Hands and Perla Batalla.

“We have all learned how important it is to be together, and to be brought together by music,” says Festival Artistic Director and Conductor Allan Pollack. “The Mendocino Music Festival is such a wonderful place for this to happen.

Our musicians responded to our invitations this year with immediate enthusiasm and expressions about how excited they are to reconnect with our audiences to perform again. We look forward to welcoming everyone for a joyous Festival.” Book overnight accommodations and enjoy the beautiful Mendocino located on the stunning coast of California, only a few hours drive from San Francisco.

You deserve it! Some of the featured attractions: Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens; Greenwood Ridge Vineyards; Kelley House Museum; Little River Coast; Fort Bragg Farmers Market.

Information

Tickets are priced $15-$35

707937-2044

mendocinomusic.com

Cotton Auditorium

500 North Harold Street in Fort Bragg

All Concerts Begin at 7:30 PM, one hour without intermission

Photos courtesy of Mendocino Festival

The Festival will adhere to health protocols, and details may be found on the website.