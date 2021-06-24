Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Stars and Stripes Forever with San Francisco Symphony

July 4th at 2 p.m. at Sigmund Stern Grove in San Francisco

Join Edwin Outwater as he conducts the SF Symphony in the beautiful setting of the Sigmund Stern Grove in San Francisco.

With Aaron Diehl at the piano this will be a fabulous performance in celebration of our country’s Independence Day.

The grand fanfares will accompany the majestic sounds as the San Francisco Symphony performs the celebratory repertoire with the music by John Williams, Morton Gould, Aaron Copland, Jennifer Higdon, Quinn Mason and Carlos Simon.

Did I mention George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue and John Philip Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever?

Wow! Happy 4th of July!

Information

Free admission

sfsymphony.com

This concert will not be livestreamed

sterngrove.org

Sigmund Stern Grove

19th Ave and Sloat Blvd. in San Francisco

Photos courtesy of SF Symphony

International Performing Arts of America’s 2021 Showcase

July 3 at 7 p.m.

Enrich your cultural life with beautiful music and spectacular dancers featured at the 2021 Gala presented in San Jose by the International Performing Arts of America while highlighting and celebrating diversity through the arts.

Established in January of 2018, International Performing Arts of America (IPAA) is a professional dance group composed of professional dancers from the Beijing Dance Academy, San Jose Ballet, and Bay Area dance enthusiasts.

A non-profit charity organization, IPAA is comprised of professional dancers who have previously worked with the late Bay Area legendary cultural leader and attaché Ann Woo and who share and continue her mission to bring East Asian culture and art to America.

Each year, IPAA puts on an original dance showcase to perform their own pieces as well as invite Dennis Nahat.

The brilliant guest choreographer and artistic director, who together with other performers of ethnic backgrounds join them, providing a celebratory occasion in which they can all come together to celebrate their differences and contribute to creating a truly inclusive culture within the Bay Area community.

Make it a family outing and introduce the youngsters in your family to the magnificent art of music, dance, respect and friendship.

Information

[email protected]

3695 Rose Terrasse Circle in San Jose

Donations are welcome and appreciated

Photos courtesy of IPAA

Mountain Winery Unveils the 2021 Star-Studded Program

July 31 through October 30, 2021

Highlighted by the biggest names in entertainment such as the Beach Boys, Train, Steve Martin and Martin Short, Indigo Girls, Los Lobos and the Mavericks, John Fogerty, Chicago, Boyz II Men, Tower of Power, Sebastian Maniscalco, Gypsy Kings, The Temptations and the Four Tops, Chris Isaak, The Fab Four, Roger Daltrey, Brett Young, Josh Groban, Billy Idol, Vanilla Ice and many more, your concert’s calendar in the historic hills of Saratoga venue will keep you busy and satisfied.

Come early, enjoy the dining offerings and view the magnificent sights of Valley of Delights.

Doors open two hours before the showtime.

Who do I want to see? – Sebastian Maniscalco and John Fogerty!

How about you?

Information

Tickets are on sale now

MountainWinery.com

Photos from left to right: John Fogerty, Beach Boys, Train courtesy of Mountain Winery

Dance the Summer Away with San Francisco Ballet School

An array of summer classes may not make you a ballet star by the end of the summer, but it will definitely develop in you a zest of love and admiration for this beautiful art form.

The San Francisco Ballet summer program offers various options for children and youth of all ages to have fun, improve technique, or get ahead in their demanding program of training in a nurturing environment.

Classes are offered in weekly ballet classes for young dancers (ages 4–13), taught by the school’s instructors. SF Ballet School partners with the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco to provide a free, week-long program of joyful dance.

Each July, SF Ballet collaborates with the Stern Grove Festival’s Kids Days and Kid Stage to provide children with free dance and music opportunities.

Can you imagine a more enjoyable summer?

Wish I were a kid…

Information

415-861-5600

sfballet.org

Photos courtesy of SF Ballet