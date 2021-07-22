Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Gregory Porter, Marcus Shelby and Tiffany Austin

Jazz Up the Stanford University’s Frost Amphitheatre..

August 5 at 7:30 p.m.

The unforgettable sounds of music incorporating the amazing interpretation of jazz will enrich your evening with two-time Grammy winner Gregory Porter who found his voice both by singing in church and by studying the Nat King Cole records at home.

His sixth studio album, All Rise, marks a return to Porter’s beloved original songwriting—heart-on-sleeve lyrics imbued with everyday philosophy and real-life detail, set to a stirring mix of jazz, soul, blues, and gospel

Marcus Shelby is a composer, bassist, bandleader, and educator who currently lives in San Francisco, California.

His work focuses on the history, present, and future of African American lives, social movements, and music education.

The founder of the San Francisco Jazz Orchestra Shelby inspires and educates young musicians with the love and understanding of jazz.

And that includes my grandson Zev (15).

Tiffany Austin an LA native who spent five years in Japan as a singer before moving to the East Bay in 2009 to study at the UC Berkeley School of Law.

During her studies, the pull of music was too strong to ignore, and she earned a full scholarship to the California Jazz Conservatory where she worked extensively with renowned Brazilian pianist Marcos Silva.

Austin’s refreshing approach to the jazz tradition blends elements of R&B, hip-hop, and the blues in equal measure, creating a fresh and invigorating hybrid that stirs the soul and moves the body.

Zev and I will definitely be in the audience!

Information

Tickets start at $30

650-724-2464

stanfordlivetickets.org

Frost Amphitheatre

327 Lasuen Street at Stanford

Free parking

Photos courtesy of Stanford Live

52 Colorful Bears Descended on Los Altos

“Crazy Rich Bear” sponsored by the “Chef Chu’s” restaurant is one of the 52 bears visiting and installed on the streets of Los Altos. Sponsored by the Los Altos Rotary Club the fiberglass bears were manufactured in Nebraska and Illinois, but were decorated by the award winning local California artists, art groups and students upon their arrival to Los Altos.

Now that they are colorful and whimsically attired, bears will be on display until October 9, 2021 when they will be auctioned off with profits benefiting the Los Altos Rotary’s charitable beneficiaries.

The “Crazy Rich Asians” Bear was painted by Jordan Fong, a Los Altos resident and the Foothill College art professor.

I wonder who will adopt this very special Bear? Maybe Jon M. Chu, the talented movie director of “Crazy Rich Asians”, or Master Chef Lawrence Chu, who owns the “Chef Chu’s” award winning restaurant, one of the 10 best Chinese restaurants in the United States.

Or maybe you, one of the devoted readers of my “Events Around the Bay” columns.

See you in town….

Information

losaltosbears..com

Photo by Lina Broydo

41 San Francisco Jewish Film Festival

July 22 through August 1, 2021

Movie fans rejoice! The 41 San Francisco Jewish Film Festival is back in town.

The world’s largest and oldest Jewish Film Festival is proud to present over 50 films from over 20 countries with an unprecedented number of shorts and special guests from around the globe, celebrating and broadening the discussion around Jewish life and identity.

This year’s festival has “something for everyone.”

Those who are comfortable viewing from home can do so, and people who are excited to gather in the community will be welcome for the screenings at the iconic Castro Movie Theater in San Francisco.

A movie absolutely not to be missed is Agnieszka Holland’s new film “CHARLATAN.”

The legendary Polish filmmaker and recipient of SFJFF’s 2021 Freedom of Expression Award, Agnieszka Holland’s newest film is a richly drawn biopic of Czech healer Jan Mikolášek who rose to fame through his uncanny ability to diagnose disease with a mere glance at the patient’s urine.

The Freedom of Express Award, presented annually at the San Francisco Jewish Film Festival since 2005, honors the unfettered imagination, which is the cornerstone of a just, free and open society.

Past recipients include Norman Lear, Kirk Douglas, Liz Garbus and Lee Grant.

Information

Visit sfjff.org for details

Castro Theatre

429 Castro Street in San Francisco

Photos courtesy of SFJFF

Sania Mirza Adds Excitement to the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose

August 2 through August 8

Catch the best in women’s tennis in San Jose! Welcome back the Indian superstar and 42‐time WTA doubles title winner Sania Mirza who is returning to the Bay Area for the 2021 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic highlighting a doubles field that includes seven players who have won Grand Slam doubles titles, four players who have been ranked World No.1, and one Olympic Gold Medalist.

Mirza, who last competed at the event in 2008 and ranks No.1 among active players with her 42 career doubles titles including her 2007 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic doubles win.

A historic figure in her native country, Mirza holds many firsts including being the first Indian woman to win a WTA singles title, first to win a Grand Slam doubles title, and first to achieve a World No. 1 ranking in singles or doubles.

The doubles field is loaded with some of the best doubles players in history including former World No.1 Bethanie Mattek‐Sands (USA), Latisha Chan (TPE) and Kveta Peschke (CZE). Mattek‐Sands, who will be competing for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics, is the defending Gold Medalist in mixed doubles who has captured the title in 2016 with Jack Sock. She has won 27 career WTA doubles titles, which ranks 6th all‐ time among active players, along with five Grand Slam doubles titles and four Grand Slam mixed doubles titles.

Get your tickets today for this historic Bay Area event as it returns to San José State University, as it celebrates its 50th Anniversary. Co-founded by the legendary sportswoman, visionary, and activist Billie Jean King, the tournament was the first event of the historic 1971 women’s professional tennis tour, a precursor to the WTA.

It’s list of past champions reads like a who’s who of women’s tennis, including Serena Williams, Lindsay Davenport, Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Andrea Jaeger, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis, Venus Williams, and Kim Clijsters.

Information

mubadalaSVC.com

Photo courtesy of Mubadala Silicon Valley