Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Sparkling Musicale with the Winners of the 2021 Young Pianist’s Beethoven Competition

August 22 at 4 p.m.

Champagne on ice. Beautiful music. The stunning and picturesque setting of a private estate in Los Altos Hills – is the perfect Sunday afternoon to meet and listen to Jeston Lu and Enoch Lee, the 2021 winners of the Young Pianist’s Beethoven Competition.

Presented and orchestrated by The American Beethoven Society the 15th annual Sparkling Musicale salutes the 36 anniversary of The American Beethoven Society and its historic preservation and the legacy of Ludwig van Beethoven, the legendary composer who’s sounds of his magnificent music will be heard in the hills of California. Cheers!

The American Beethoven Society is an international organization dedicated to the creative genius of Beethoven, whose music speaks to the heart and mind of humanity.

The Society’s primary work is the creation and support of a comprehensive collection of Beethoven materials at the Ira F. Brilliant Center for Beethoven Studies, which is housed at San José State University’s Martin Luther King Library.

If you love the music of Beethoven, a must visit to San Jose’s Beethoven Center will definitely enrich your cultural enjoyment as well as your expand your priceless knowledge about Beethoven’s genius.

Information

$100 donation (entirely tax deductible)

feelit.live/American-Beethoven-Society-Sparkling-Musicale

Location will be confirmed upon your $100 contribution to this concert in the hills…

Proceeds benefit the American Beethoven Society Projects

Broadway SF Presents HAMILTON in the Bay Area

August 10 through September 5, 2021

History repeats itself: By popular demand HAMILTON is back in town! Here is your opportunity to see this spectacular musical as it showcases the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now. With book, music and lyrics by the incomparable Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

I was very fortunate to see it with my grandson Zev, age 13, on its previous tour of San Francisco, but definitely plan to see it again!

And so should you! First or second time watching this musical – it is one of the most fabulous and fulfilling experiences in the theatre. Truly unforgettable!

Information

Purchase tickets at broadwaySF.com

Orpheum Theatre

1192 Market Street in San Francisco

COVID-19 Policy: All ticketholders, regardless of age, are required to show proof of full COVID vaccination or of negative test results from a COVID PCR test (taken within 72 hours of performance time) for entry into the Orpheum Theatre.

“Fully vaccinated” means that your performance is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose. Patrons under the age of 12 must show negative PCR test results within the 72 hour window.

Children under 5 are not admitted. All patrons, regardless of age and vaccination status, are required to wear masks inside the theatre at all times (except when consuming food or beverages). broadwaySF.com

Photos courtesy of Broadway SF

The Sea by Alexander’s Steakhouse Hosts the Far Niente Wine Estate Dinner

August 19 at 6 p.m.

Renowned for its production of estate bottled Napa Valley Chardonnay, Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon, Far Niente, one of Napa Valley’s historical wineries, will be pouring their award winning wines at the lavish wine makers dinner at The Sea by Alexander’s Steakhouse in Palo Alto.

Join Far Niente winemakers Joe Harden and Michael Accurso, the evening’s special guests who in partnership with Yu Min Lin, the Sea by Alexander’s Steakhouse amazing Executive Chef, for an unforgettable evening of the outstanding culinary journey in the heart of Silicon Valley.

The gourmet menu will feature: AMUSE dolce, late harvest, Napa Valley 2013; FIRST COURSE: lobster tartare tarragon | saffron rice | yuzu, Far Niente chardonnay, estate bottled, Napa Valley 2019: SECOND COURSE: duck breast parsnip | corn ravioli | green peppercorn sauce enroute pinot noir, les pommiers, Russian River Valley 2018; THIRD COURSE: grilled tenderloin morel mushrooms | fava beans | black truffle sauce with Far Niente, cabernet sauvignon, Napa Valley 2018; DESSERT: vanilla cake caramelized pineapple | strawberry coulis | mascarpone mousse dolce, sauterne style late harvest, Napa Valley 2013.

I guess there is more to Palo Alto than chips and technology…

Bon Appetit and Cheers!

Information

$195 per person

650-213-1111

theseaUSA.com

The Sea by Alexander’s Steakhouse

4269 El Camino Real in Palo Alto

Photos courtesy of The Sea by Alexander’s Steakhouse

“Remember This” Tour with the Jonas Brothers and Kelsea Ballerini

August 27, AT 7 p.m.

Happiness is back as Jonas Brothers embark on the “Remember This” Tour with a stop over at the sprawling Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View.

The popular trio of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas brothers are on the road again after the smash success of their “Happiness Begins” tour in 2019 sold over 1.2 million tickets and grossed over $120 million dollars.

This time the brothers are guaranteeing happiness for the fans who are going to remember this with their 2021 “Remember This” Tour.

Information

JonasBrothers.com/Tour

Ticketmaster.com

888-684-3582

Shoreline Amphitheater

One Amphitheater Parkway in Mountain View

Photos courtesy of Jonas Brothers Tour.com