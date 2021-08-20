Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Play “Golf For Gayle” for a Good Cause

September 1, 2021 at Cinnabar Hills Golf Club in San Jose

Join Randy Hahn, the experienced award winning broadcaster who provides Bay Area hockey fans with all the play-by-play action for San Jose Sharks games on NBC Sports California, and the Bay Area golf aficionados for a day of golf, fun and generous support for American Cancer Society (ACS) and Grand View League’s research and patient services efforts. Funds raised at “Golf For Gayle” support the Grand View League Research Funding Initiative.

In its 26-year history as a fundraising branch of the American Cancer Society, Grand View League has raised nearly $17 million in support of the Society.

As the world’s largest private funder of cancer research, the Society supports the best ideas of the brightest researchers, who with each discovery, get us closer to a world without cancer. 49 of those grantees have gone to win the Nobel Prize!!

Virtually every cancer breakthrough traces its roots to research supported by the American Cancer Society.

100% of dollars is directed to this Initiative Fund Research.

“Gayle for Golf” is named after Gayle Newgren who was passionate about her family, golf, and the work of the American Cancer Society.

In 2019 Gayle had a recurrence of her cancer and, within a few months, lost her battle.

Her loving daughter Greta Fitzgerald, an avid and active supporter of the amazing work of ACS and the Grand View League is continuing the fight in her Mother’s memory.

Information

golf4gayle.com

Cinnabar Hills Golf Club

23600 McKean Road in San Jose

Photo courtesy of ACS and GVL

Opera at the Ball Park

September 10 p.m., 2021 at 7 (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

The true giants of the San Francisco Opera are set to perform the best arias in the area as the San Francisco Opera and the San Francisco Giants invite you to join them for Opera at the Ballpark.

Enjoy the simulcast of Live and in Concert: The Homecoming which will be transmitted in high definition live from the stage of the War Memorial Opera House to the 153-foot wide video board. This is a priceless opportunity for you, your family and friends for a front-row seat to this one-night-only opera concert event.

Express your gratitude to the SF Giants team for playing the Chicago Cubs team away on this date at the iconic Wrigley Field in order to gift you with this wonderful opera evening in San Francisco. Go Giants!

Come early as the field seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Enjoy breathtaking views, the best garlic fries in the country and show-stopping arias under the stars! Patrons attending Opera at the Ballpark must adhere to the safety protocols set by San Francisco Giants/Oracle Park.

Information

Free admission

San Francisco Giants/Oracle Ballpark

24 Willie Mays Plaza in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of SF Opera

415-864-3330

sf.opera.com

MINDTHECAT: THE CatVideoFest 2021 is on View at Smith Rafael Film Center

August 20 at 2 p.m.

Welcome back to our fuzzy overlords as they return to the big screen! Each year, CatVideoFest curates a compilation reel of the latest, best cat videos carefully selected from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and, of course, classic internet powerhouses. San Rafael Film Center joins the screening events all over the world in a host of venues and raise money for cats in need, often through partnerships with local cat charities, animal welfare organizations, and shelters to identify how best to serve cats in the area.

The 70 min. long video will unite the humans in their love by watching cats. A portion of the proceeds from these screenings will benefit the Marin Humane Society.

Information

Admission price: $12.50

rafaelfilm.catfilm.org

Photo courtesy of Marin Humane Society

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy Concert in San Francisco!

August 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Bay Area pop-punk fans who have been waiting since before the pandemic to hear Green Day live in concert again – your wish came true!

The Hella Mega tour, in which the platinum-selling rockers headline on a bill with Fall Out Boy and Weezer, are back at Oracle Park in the City-by-the Bay.

Green Day is an American rock band formed in the East Bay of California in 1987 by lead vocalist and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong and bassist and backing vocalist Mike Dirnt.

Weezer is an American rock band formed in Los Angeles, California, in 1992.

Since 2001, the band has consisted of Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson, Brian Bell, and Scott Shriner.

Fall Out Boy is an American rock band formed in Wilmette, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, in 2001.

The band consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Patrick Stump, bassist Pete Wentz, lead guitarist Joe Trohman, and drummer Andy Hurley.

And now you know the rest of the story…

Make my Day!

See you at San Francisco’s Oracle Park!

Information

Purchase tickets at Ticketmaster

ticketmaster.com

Oracle Park

24 Willie Mays Plaza in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of The Hella Mega Tour