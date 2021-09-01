Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo



The Future of California Tourism in Challenging Times

September 10 at 10 a.m.

Travel and tourism make up one of California’s most important and powerful industries.

Every day before the pandemic of 2020, travelers injected hundreds of millions of dollars into communities across the Golden State, infusing hundreds of billions of dollars into the state’s economy.

In 2019, this spending generated $12.2 billion in local and state tax revenue and supported 1.2 million jobs for Californians.

That all changed when the pandemic spread in March 2020, and the tourism industry largely shut down, hitting cities like San Francisco particularly hard and with the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus has again negatively impacted the tourism economy, slowing chances of a full recovery any time soon and raising questions about the future of the industry and, most important, the workers who rely on it for employment.

These very important issues will be discussed at the morning forum hosted by the world renowned Commonwealth Club of California by two of the state’s top tourism leaders, as well as tourism workers directly impacted by the changes brought about by the pandemic.

Tourism to San Francisco=Great Economy!=Jobs!

Information

Free admission. Donations are welcome.

415-597-6705

This program has 2 types of tickets available: In-person and online-only

Please pre-register to receive a link to the live-stream event

In-person capacity is limited.

• Masks are required in the building.

• Follow best practices laid out by the CDC and state and local guidelines.

• All guests, staff and volunteers must be vaccinated and show proof of vaccination.

Commonwealth Club of California

110 The Embarcadero in San Francisco

Live Sounds of West Side Story in Silicon Valley

September 11 through October 3, 2021

Peter Spoelstra and Samantha Mills star as Tony and Maria in the timeless Broadway masterpiece West Side Story.

Though written for the world of the 1950s it still remains as timeless as it did when it first premiered in New York.

Based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet it is transported to modern-day New York City as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the “American” Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence, and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching, and relevant musical dramas of our time. Based on the Arthur Laurents’ book it remains as powerful, poignant and timely as ever.

The score by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim are widely regarded as among the best ever written. This timeless story has been captivating audiences for over half a century and it is little wonder that master filmmaker Steven Spielberg himself will be releasing his vision of the story on the big screen later this year. By purchasing a ticket patrons agree to adhere to all safety protocols including a requirement to be fully vaccinated and masked.

Information

Ticket prices are $44 for adults; $38 for seniors and students.

408-475-1198

550 E. Remington Drive in Sunnyvale

sunnyvaleplayers.org

Sunnyvale Theatre at the Sunnyvale Community Center

Photo courtesy of Jude Calvillo

Singapore Food Festival in San Francisco Features Top Bay Area Chefs

September 10 & 11, 3 to 7 p.m.

For someone who has never tasted food from Singapore I am looking forward to enjoy this culinary introduction.

The festival will feature Bay Area chefs. Emily Lim of the Dabao Singapore pop-up who will be teaming up with the legendary chef Martin Yan to create a special menu, and Nora Haron of the IndoMex pop-up and Killiney Kopitiam restaurants who will be cooking up beef rendang quesabirria tacos and other Singapore-meets-California fare.

The festival, organized by the Singapore Tourism Board, has never before had a presence on the West Coast (and events are taking place this year in New York City and Las Vegas as well). The tourism board selected San Francisco as it offers direct non-stop flights to Singapore.

I hope to definitely visit Singapore when the pandemic is over.

By promoting the country’s food culture, the tourism board hopes to encourage travel to Singapore when it’s allowed.

On Sept. 13, the chefs will also host an online cooking class to demonstrate how to make the dishes from the pop-up.

Other online events, including classes taught by top Singapore chefs, are also available.

Information

For more information, go to singaporefoodfestival.sg/

Location: Harmonic Brewing Company in Dogpatch, San Francisco

Photos courtesy of Singapore Food Festival

Pianist Claire Huangci and The Steinway Society Transform Your Home to a Concert Hall

September 17-20, 2021

There is a Carnegie Hall in New York, or the Louise Davies Concert Hall in San Francisco, but there is your own Home Concert Hall in the comfort of your living room. Bringing grand pianists to your home’s concert hall is what the Steinway Society of the Bay Area does best!

Their Home Concert Hall series include video recordings produced specifically for Steinway Society – The Bay Area of performances not available anywhere else on the Internet.

This Fall’s repertoire includes Beethoven, JS Bach, CPE Bach, Brahms, Chopin with the unique performance by the talented American pianist Claire Huangci who began her international career at the age of nine, quickly standing out as an expressive interpreter of Chopin—winning first prizes at the Chopin competitions in Darmstadt and Miami in 2009 and 2010.

In 2011, she became the youngest participant ever to receive Second Prize at the ARD International Music Competition; and in 2018 she won First Prize at the Géza Anda Competition.

Claire has given solo recitals and appeared with international orchestras in prestigious halls in Europe, Asia, and North America. “…radiant virtuosity, artistic sensitivity, keen interactive sense and subtle auditory dramaturgy.”

–Salzburger Nachrichten. Definitely a performance not to be missed!

Information

Ticket prices start at $25.

408-300-5635

steinwaysociety.com

Photo courtesy of Steinway Society