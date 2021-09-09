Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month

September 15 to October 15, 2021

Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month by celebrating the histories, cultures, and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Angel Island Immigration Station Foundation (AIISF) invite you to discover the following stories in their Immigrant Voices Project:

Information

415-658-7691

aiisf.org

Photo of Isabel Allende courtesy of AIISF

Fashion Community Week in San Francisco

September 24 to 27, 2021

“Dress shabbily and they remember the dress; dress impeccably and they remember the woman.” – Coco Chanel. You are invited to the 13th edition of the Fashion Community Week in the city to enjoy two runway shows, an industry conference, networking, gatherings celebration and a priceless opportunity to shop for the “Off the runways” designs to be the woman Chanel writes about.

This season’s events will be presented on-site and virtually and they are featuring One of a Kind Virtual Fashions Show (9/24); Fashion Week Opening Soiree (9/25); California Dreaming Runway Show (9/26); New Era of Digital Fashion Conference (9/27). Enjoy! Have a fashionable time in the city!

Information

Tickets start at $100

fcwsf.org

Hotel Zelos

12 4th Street in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of Fashion Community Week

Smuin Dancers Pirouette into the Fall Season

Smuin’s Virtual & Hybrid Classes are scheduled through November 2021

The world renowned Smuin Contemporary Ballet announces an exciting new schedule for its popular series of Company artist- and alumni-led dance and dance-based fitness classes, including the addition of in-studio and hybrid (in-studio or join virtually from home) programming.

In addition to ballet, tap and jazz, the new this fall are yoga classes led by Smuin artist and certified yoga teacher Tess Lane, workshops and dance samplers in genres from Contemporary to Castanets.

Ole! Smuin Ballet Master Amy London was tapped by Artistic Director Celia Fushille to launch the virtual classes, which have grown to offer a wide array of dance styles and fitness classes for all levels.

London has been Smuin’s Ballet Master for 13 years, and with more than two decades of experience as a dance educator and program director she was ideally suited to create Smuin’s program.

*Students must register for online classes at least 30 minutes in advance to receive a Zoom link to participate.

Per City of San Francisco guidelines, proof of vaccination and masks will be required to attend in-studio classes.

Information

Prices range from $10 to $70

smuinclasses.org

Smuin Center for Dance

1830 17th Street in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of Smuin Company

“These Silent Days” are Loud and Clear at Stanford’s Frost Amphitheater

October 1st at 6:30p.m.

American singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is performing at the stunning setting of Stanford University’s Frost Amphitheater on the release date of her latest album.

In These Silent Days, which was written and recorded in 2020 during the early part of the pandemic.

With seven albums and eleven Grammy Award nominations, Carlile has been recording music that spans across several genres, including pop, rock, alternative country, and folk.

All visitors coming to Frost Amphitheater must show proof of vaccination.

Information

Tickets: $69.95

live.stanford.edu

351 Lasuen Street at Stanford in Palo Alto

Free parking

Photo courtesy of Stanford Live Frost Amphitheater