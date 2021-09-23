Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

The Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2021

Enshrinement at Oracle Park in San Francisco

October 4 at 5 p.m.

The Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame (BASHOF) Class of 2021 Enshrinement is inducting Bruce Bochy, Rickey Henderson, Natalie Coughlin, Bryant Young and Paul Cayard.

This class of athletes is one of the most diverse and accomplished across a variety of sports to be inducted into BASHOF with Rickey Henderson – a baseball Hall of Famer; Bruce Bochy – a future Hall of Fame manager; Bryant Young – an NFL Hall of Famer; Natalie Coughlin – a twelve-time Olympic medalist for swimming; and Paul Cayard – a yachtsman and professional sailor who has competed in multiple world championships including the America’s Cup and the Olympic Games.

Presented by Alaska Airlines and in partnership with KNBR 680, NBC Sports Bay Area and California, the San Francisco 49ers and the San Francisco Giants, will be held at Oracle Park, the home of the SF Giants!

The stunning setting of the Oracle Park will allow for an outdoor event and provide an opportunity for the public to watch the ceremony from the lower box seats. “It has been a long wait, and we are excited to finally induct this class into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame,” said Mario Alioto, Board Chair for BASHOF. “I am especially thrilled that having the event outdoors at Oracle Park will allow more fans of these legendary Bay Area athletes to witness the ceremony.”

The Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was founded in 1979 by Lou Spadia, former president of the San Francisco 49ers. Spadia had long dreamed of a Hall of Fame to honor the Bay Area’s athletic legends and at the same time raise funds to help kids play sports. Now celebrating over 40 years of enshrining the great athletes, the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame has enshrined 185 athletes and donated over $4 million to youth organizations in our community.

A portion of the proceeds from this year’s induction ceremony will benefit Special Olympics Northern California. Special Olympics Northern California (SONC) enriches the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities through sports, health, leadership and inclusive schools programs.

The 501(c)3 nonprofit organization offers free year-round programming in 44 counties across Northern California, empowering athletes to be their best both on and off the field. More information is available at SONC.org. Looking forward to greeting you in person on October 4th at Oracle Park.

Information

Ticket prices are $75 and $250

Purchased tickets online at bashof.org.

The VIP Tickets at the $250 price are limited and include a pre-ceremony reception and seating in the first two rows of the lower box seats closest to the field.

Photos are courtesy of BASHOF

San Francisco Symphony’s Re-Opening Night Concert

At Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco

October 1: Sparkling Wine Welcome at 5:30 PM; Concert at 7:00 PM; After-Party at 8:30 PM

The long awaited debut by Maestro Esa-Pekka Salonen who will lead the San Francisco Symphony in their first opening night concert together since assuming the post of Music Director last season is finally here! The Re-Opening Night concert features Collaborative Partner Esperanza Spalding and the San Francisco-based contemporary ballet company Alonzo King LINES Ballet.

The program includes John Adams’ Slonimsky’s Earbox, Alberto Ginastera’s Estancia Suite, featuring choreography by Alonzo King and dancers from LINES Ballet, and Silvestre Revueltas’ Noche de encantamiento from his film score La noches de los Mayas, culminating with singer and bassist Esperanza Spalding and a jazz trio of guest musicians performing Wayne Shorter’s Gaia with the San Francisco Symphony.

Celebrations include a pre-concert Sparkling Wine Welcome and an After-Party on Grove Street open to all ticketholders.

As always San Francisco Symphony does it with class and it is not to be missed!

Information

Ticket prices start at $225

415-864-6000

sfsymphony.org

Davies Symphony Hall

201 Van Ness Street in San Francisco

Please note that proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 is required for everyone entering Davies Symphony Hall and all patrons are required to wear a face mask while attending performances.

Photos courtesy of SF Symphony

Arturo OʼFarrill and the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra

October 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Stanford University’s Frost Amphitheatre

The concert aficionados at the magnificent Frost Amphitheater must have known I love Afro-Latin Jazz! To please my taste in this genre of music the Frost welcomes Arturo O’Farrill and the 30 musicians from the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra to perform an outdoor concert inspired by a fandango festival held annually in Tijuana, Mexico. No chairs this time, so bring a picnic blanket with plenty of room to spread out on the grass.

To add a delicious pleasure to your fabulous outdoor evening add a picnic basket with your favorite California wine and some authentic Mexican delicacies to complete a delightful outing under the stars. Sorry, but your favorite pooch has to stay at home.

Please note, all patrons are required to show proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to arrival onsite.

In accordance with Santa Clara County Public Health and Stanford University, masks are strongly encouraged to be worn by all at crowded outdoor events.

Information

Tickets are $58

live.stanford.edu

Frost Amphitheater

327 Lasuen Street at Stanford University

Free parking

Photo courtesy of Stanford Live

Stevie Van Zandt: From Springsteen to “the Sopranos” and to the Iconic Commonwealth Club in the Bay Area

September 30th, at 5 p.m. – online program

Find me among the curious audience of The Commonwealth Club’s Good Lit series as it presents the famed musician and actor Stevie Van Zandt who has an incredible story to tell. About rock and roll, about acting, about activism, about being on the biggest music stages in the world, and as part of one of the most revered programs in cable television history.

His story is truly a one-of-a-kind, American story and in his new book, Unrequited Infatuations: A Memoir, Van Zandt tells his story like never before and in his own words. The story begins in a bedroom in suburban New Jersey in the early ’60s. While still a teenager, he met Bruce Springsteen, a like-minded outcast who became one of his most important friends and bandmates.

As Miami Steve, Van Zandt anchored Springsteen’s backing band, the E Street Band, as they conquered the rock-and-roll world. In the early ’80s, Van Zandt stepped away from E Street to embark on his own personal journey. He refashioned himself as Little Steven, a political songwriter and performer who visited the world’s hot spots as an activist.

Most famously during this time, he masterminded the recording of “Sun City,” an anti-apartheid anthem that sped the demise of South Africa’s apartheid regime, and helped get Nelson Mandela out of prison. By the ’90s, Van Zandt had lived at least two lives—one as a mainstream rocker, one as a hardcore activist.

Then he started is third life (in addition to reuniting with the E Street Band) that made him become more well-known than ever: that of a gritty, talented actor. His role as Silvio Dante on “The Sopranos” helped raise Van Zandt’s visibility even higher and rounded out a life of true creative impact.

Join Stevie Van Zandt for an intimate online conversation as he discusses the fascinating life he has led, his love of rock music and his love of creativity.

Moderated by Joel Selvin, Music Critic; Author, Hollywood Eden: Electric Guitars, Fast Cars, and the Myth of the California Paradise.

Information

$31.00: Book & General Admission

415-597-6705 in SF; 408-280-5530 in Silicon Valley

commonwealthclub.org

Photo courtesy of Commonwealth Club