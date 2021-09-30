Celebrating 25 years in Community

Mtn. View, CA– The Day Worker Center of Mtn. View, announced that they will be having its 25th Anniversary on Oct. 3, 2021 at 1pm at 500 Castro St., Mtn. View, CA 94040. For a quarter of a century, the center has had the privilege of helping and serving the community in countless ways. From connecting Day Workers with employers in a safe, supportive environment to having community-oriented workshops, with the support of the community, the center has grown tremendously over the years. The event will be: free admission, family friendly, outdoors, and open to everyone. The center will have strict COVID-19 safety protocols that follow: county, state, and CDC guidelines.

The afternoon will consist of;

Baile Folkorico from Raices de Mexico

Live Music from Los Jornaleros del Norte, musical group from Los Angeles, CA

Theatre show from Teatro Nahual

Testimonials from local lawmakers, staff of the Day Worker Center, community members, and much more!

For more about the Day Worker Center’s 25th anniversary please visit:

https://www.facebook.com/DayWorkerCenter

Established in 1996 by leaders from local businesses, churches, and the community, the Day Worker Center of Mtn. View is a 501c(3) non-profit that provides job-matching services for hundreds of local homeowners and businesses annually who need reliable, hardworking, and trustworthy people to help them with their tasks. Throughout the years, the center has helped many day laborers better their socio-economic status while providing a connection that employers trust.

To learn more about the Day Worker Center, please visit:

https://www.dayworkercentermv.org/