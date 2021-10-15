Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Patrick Kelly: Runway of Love Celebration in San Francisco

October 23, 2021 – April 24, 2022

The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco are proud to announce the West Coast debut of Patrick Kelly: Runway of Love, celebrating the remarkable career and legacy of Black fashion designer Patrick Kelly (1954–1990).

The exhibition, organized by the Philadelphia Museum of Art, arrives at the de Young museum to spotlight 80 of Kelly’s sophisticated and light-hearted designs.

These fully accessorized ensembles are presented alongside footage from his ground breaking fashion shows, revealing a designer’s enduring message of love – one that boldly asserted Black empowerment and fearlessly pushed the bounds of fashion.

“I want my clothes to make you smile” – Patrick Kelly. “The de Young museum has always been committed to showcasing the world’s finest fashion designers, and we could not be more delighted to present Patrick Kelly: Runway of Love to our audiences,” said Thomas P. Campbell, Director and CEO of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco. “Kelly was a trailblazing artist who created an extraordinary array of designs during his lifetime.

Everyone should know the name “Patrick Kelly” and we hope this exhibition does just that.” Inquire about a number of interesting lectures and presentations in conjunction with this very exciting exhibit.

Information

415-750-3600

deyoungmuseum.org

de Young Museum

50 Hagwara Tea Garden Drive at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco

Photo courtesy of Fine Arts Museum in San Francisco

Opera San Jose Inaugurates its New Season by Streaming Mozart and Salieri

Now Through May 22, 2022

Presented from Heiman Digital Media Studio by streaming to the comfort of your home, Opera San Jose launches its 2021/2022 season with Rimsky Korsakov’s phycological thriller telling the tale of Vienna’s leading composer while seething over brash newcomer Mozart (remember him?) whose genius is undeniable.

Did Salieri use poison to obliterate this young competition? Well, the secret will be unveiled if you become a season ticket subscriber to the Opera San Jose’s amazing season of four operas: “Mozart and Salieri”(Streamed); “Dido and Aenaes”(Live, 11/13-28, 2021); “Carmen”(Live, 2/12-27, 2022); “West Side Story”(Live, April 16 – May1, 2022) in California Theatre in downtown San Jose.

Yes, Opera San Jose is also thrilled to offer full season tickets holders unlimited free gift tickets to “Mozart and Salieri” streamings to share with your family and friends. Don’t miss Irene Dalis Vocal Competition in May 2022.

Information

408-437-4450

operasj.org

California Theatre

345 South First Street in San Jose

Images courtesy of Opera San Jose

The 14th Annual Jewish Sports Hall of Fame Induction Dinner

October 24 at 5 p.m. at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco

Enjoy an eventful evening of sensational sports stars, stories, students, scholarships, VIP reception, silent auction of a very unique and priceless sports memorabilia, have your photo taken with a sports legend, savor a five-star dinner, libations, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

This year the JSHOF will honor the following inductees: Todd Golden, basketball player and the head coach of SF Dons Men’s Basketball Team; Lowell Cohn, sports writer; Joan Masson Parker, American professional polo player; Larry Scott, tennis champion; The Mensch Award for Paul Tonelli, Radio Broadcaster.

The “Mensch Award” is presented to an individual, not of the Jewish faith, who epitomizes the concept of Tikkum Olam — repairing the world through the generosity and charitable service to the community at large.

Along with these outstanding sports representatives, the JSHOF organization also inducts high school student-athletes who are awarded scholarships on the basis of their athletic, academic and community service.

Information

Tickets start at $150 pp

415-584-6864

Four Seasons Hotel

757 Market Street in San Francisco

Photos courtesy of the JSHOF of Nor. CA

The Victorian Papered Wall: Online Exhibit at SFO

October 09, 2021 – August 21, 2022

While the pandemic hibernation inspired you to indulge in home decoration, get inspired by the beautiful online exhibit of the Victorian Papered Wall at the San Francisco International Airport • International Terminal Main Hall Museum. Leading designers, including Christian Herter (1839–83), Louis C. Tiffany (1848–1933), and William Morris (1834–96) all designed wallpapers during these decades.

This exhibition celebrates Bradbury & Bradbury Art Wallpapers’ roots with six sumptuous Victorian-era room sets that feature both wall and elaborate ceiling papers. At their studio in Benicia, California, they hand silkscreen hundreds of historic designs using oil-based paints with a small, dedicated staff of employees.

Their most complex paper, St. James, requires seventeen individually applied colors. From its inception, wallpaper imitated luxurious materials, providing a more affordable alternative to tapestries, fabrics, mural paintings, and architectural elements. Crafted in repeating rolls and pasted to walls, this decorative art has an ephemeral quality unlike any other. Wallpaper reflects the design styles popular at the time, and in the late nineteenth century during the Victorian Era (1837–1901), walls richly came to life.

Even if your taste in decorating reflects a more modern outlook, enjoy your home bound time of learning about the fascinating history of the Victorian Papered Wall art.

Information

flysfo.com

San Francisco International Terminal Main Hall Museum

Photos courtesy of SFO Museum

San Francisco International Airport