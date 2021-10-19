Los Cabos, the trending, tourist destination for New Year’s Eve celebration

Los Cabos, BCS, October 19, 2021 – Over the years, Los Cabos has positioned itself as one of the favorite destinations for travelers from the United States, particularly from California, Texas and New York. During the 2020 pandemic context, the number of private flights arriving to the destination doubled, and that number increased 134.4% in the first half of 2021 over the same period in 2020.

In addition, the total arrival of travelers to the destination has grown over 20% so far this year. According to Los Cabos Tourism (FITURCA), it is expected that by the end of 2021, this number will only be 7% below the hotel occupancies in 2019, a record year in Los Cabos Likewise, 74.1% of the tourists who arrived in July of this year, rated the experience better than they expected. Towards year’s end, increasing tourist activity is expected, with average rates offering from $282 to $375 in a competitive set of the most luxurious hotels in the destination.

Considering tourism increase from the past years, and the traveling projections for the near future, the destination will undoubtedly be a trend for the New Year’s celebration.

Hotel Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos Resort, Villas & Golf offers best price-quality ratio options to experience Cabo del Sol, one of the most exclusive developments of the destination with breathtaking views of the so-called Aquarium of the World.

The hotel gives its guests the opportunity to celebrate New Year´s Night in a traditional Mexican atmosphere due to the hacienda-style architectural design, more than 500 rooms and suites with 100% Mexican details such as talavera and Huichol art, as well as national handcrafted fabrics, which gives a complete cozy touch during your stay.

For a big celebration with a larger number of guests, its convention center is the ideal place, being considered the second largest, with a great capacity and the best infrastructure in Los Cabos.

In addition, Hotel Hacienda del Mar has so many gastronomic options such as De Cortez Grill & Restaurant, with a unique grill technology. You will also enjoy some fresh seafood at the beach in Tortugas Snack & Beach Bar, next to the turtle farm that takes care of diverse turtle species from the area. Or simply enjoy the breathtaking views from the hotel towards the Sea of Cortez in Pitahayas, one of the most iconic restaurants in the region.

Each place will have special menus that can only be experienced during the last two weeks of the year. Guests will also enjoy a wide variety of drinks at its cocktail bars, and the special events at the restaurants, such as Pit and Jazz; an evening at Pitahayas performed by musicians playing live jazz.

Hotel Hacienda del Mar has one of the most attractive rates for the holiday season, taking into account all its year´s end activities, such as: Latin parties, violin concerts, themed nights with flavors from the hacienda, among others. Besides, there’s also the amenities provided by the hotel such as: a Mexican treatment to restore the body at Cactus SPA, a fishing experience at sunrise; or enjoying a golf game in the middle of the desert.

These are some of the hotel´s efforts that will join the trend of New Year´s celebration in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, and mainly contribute to the constant effort to promote the destination´s tourism.

“For all of Hotel Hacienda del Mar´s collaborators, it’s very important that we can offer our guests a New Year’s celebration with the traditional Mexican touch. In addition to this, we put our efforts on a daily basis to continue offering an attractive destination for international tourism, which is already a trend in the market. Without a doubt, we will continue working to promote tourism and let the guests enjoy the Mexican architecture and tradition that our hotel has to offer”, commented Pierre Ouradou, General Manager of Hotel Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos Resort, Villas and Golf.

About Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos Resort, Villas & Golf

Situated on 11 acres overlooking the Sea of Cortez, Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos Resort, Villas and Golf features 542 rooms and suites, each with private terraces, and is undeniably reminiscent of an exclusive seaside village. The sprawling complex, inspired by a 19th century Hacienda, is home to five restaurants and five bars.

In addition, it has five swimming pools, one of them with infinity edge and others with pleasant waterfalls, as well as its acclaimed Cactus Spa and a fully equipped gym. Its kid’s club and a wide selection of outdoor activities allow for memorable days, enjoying the pleasant climate of southern Baja California. In addition, it is equipped with one of the largest convention centers in Los Cabos with more than 1,670 square meters of event space, allowing Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos Resort, Villas and Golf to welcome meetings and special events of all sizes.

A small chapel is also available, as well as beachfront terraces, ideal for wedding tourism. For more information, visit www.haciendadelmar.com.mx