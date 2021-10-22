Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

San Jose Sports Hall of Fame Honors 2021 Inductees

November 16 at 5:00 p.m.

James Jones (Football), Super Bowl champion wide receiver from Gunderson High School and San Jose State University; Mark Purdy (Sports Journalism), award-winning sports columnist at the San Jose Mercury News and the first journalist ever to be inducted into the San Jose Sports Hall of Fame; Summer Sanders (Swimming), two-time Olympic gold medalist and world champion swimmer from Stanford University; George Seifert (Football), San Francisco native who coached at Stanford University before becoming a 5xSuper Bowl-winning coach with the San Francisco 49ers – are among the upper echelon of collegiate, professional and Olympic competition as well as sports journalism – a first in the Hall’s long history, to be inducted into the San Jose Sports Hall of Fame as it marks its 26th celebration of sports excellence in the heart of Silicon Valley.

Each inductee will be honored with a bronze plaque of his/her likeness permanently installed on the concourse at the SAP Center at San Jose. With the 2021 inductees, there will be 118 South Bay sports icons enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

The November ceremony kicks off with a reception and silent auction followed by dinner and the induction ceremony. Also receiving honors at the event will be the male/female High School Athlete of the Year, male/female Amateur Athletes of the Year and Special Olympian of the Year. Heritage Bank of Commerce is the presenting sponsor for the 2021 Induction Ceremony and Dinner.

The annual induction is an event of the San Jose Sports Authority, San Jose Arena Authority, SAP Center Management/San Jose Sharks and the City of San José. The event benefits Special Olympics Northern California and high school sports programs. Congrats to all the 2021 inductees!

Information

Individual tickets start at $300

408-288-2936

SAP Arena

525 W Santa Clara Street in San Jose

* All Santa Clara County guidelines re: COVID-19 will be followed in the planning and hosting of event.

Image Courtesy of SJSHOF

Luna Mexicana: Celebrate Dia de los Muertos with the Oakland Ballet Company

November 2 at 7:30 p. m. and November 3 at 4 p.m.

Luna Mexicana is one of the Bay Area’s most elaborate and inclusive Dia de los Muertos events. Like the celebration that inspires it, Luna Mexicana is a beautiful blend of exuberant dance, joyful music, colorful costumes, flowers, candles, food, and – most of all – celebration of family. Join the festivities in the Paramount Theatre lobby prior to the performances and visit the ofrendas (created by local artists) and pick up items pre-ordered at the Luna Mexicana boutique online!

This year’s program features the world premiere of Viva la Vida, a new work co-choreographed by Oakland Ballet Company Artistic Director, Graham Lustig and Martín Romero of Ballet Folklorico Mexico Danza. The dance will celebrate the life and artistry of iconic Mexican artist, Frida Kahlo, using her self-portraits as a springboard to explore the many facets of her personality. In addition to Viva la Vida, the program includes Lustig’s work, Luna Mexicana, which features a cast of five female and five male dancers, with festive choreography, vivid costumes, striking makeup and a mix of folkloric and modern Mexican music.

Based on traditional Mexican Día de los Muertos celebrations, where the living honor the spirits of the dead with offerings of food, music and dance, Luna Mexicana tells the story of a young woman whose departed loved ones dance back to life in the form of teetering skeletons, skirt-swishing ladies , a high flying “deer dancer,” and a bride and groom duet.

The program will be presented in two acts with an intermission. The first half of the evening will feature a selection of Mexican contemporary and folkloric dance and music curated by Lustig, including performances by the Aztec ensemble, Nahui-Ehekatl and Co. and Ballet Folklorico Mexico Danza.

Information

Tickets start at $22

ticketmaster.com; by phone at 1-800-745-3000

Oakland Ballet Company

Paramount Theatre, 2025 Broadway, Oakland

Photos courtesy of Oakland Ballet Company

Following in the Steps of the Legendary Golf Champions at the Beautiful Stanford Golf Course

Future Golf Tournamets: https://gostanford.com/sports/womens-golf/schedule/2021-22

Stanford’s record-setting golf victories continue the tradition with freshman Rose Zhang as she brings a win for third time in as many tries this fall. Zhang, a bogey-free, 4-under 67 last Sunday led Stanford women’s golf to the 2021 Intercollegiate Championship at the word famous Stanford Golf Course in Palo Alto, CA. Zhang finished with a 16-under 197 for the tournament, tying Rachel Heck’s school record for a 54-hole event.

The Cardinals finished with a 28-under 824, also matching a school record for 54-hole score, set last season at the NCAA Stanford Regional Tournament.

October 17, 2021: Sharing a day with the Stanford women golfers and following Rose Zhang, their best golfer, was a truly memorable treat.

Congrats to the Cardinals Women Stanford Golf Team and Rose Zhang on winning the 2021 Intercollegiate Golf Tournament on the beautiful Stanford Golf Course, better known as the Farm, where the legendary golf champions are made.

Photos courtesy of Stanford Athletics

Beethoven’s “Fidelio” Shines In San Francisco!

October 26 and October 30, at 7:30 p.m. – LIVE!!

I was among the audience from anywhere in the world enjoying the livestream performance of “Fidelio” – the one and only opera composed by Ludwig van Beethoven. Fascinating, unique and mesmerizing – this was the first time I was introduced to the opera in the comfort of my home without getting elegantly dressed, with no work for hours on my beautiful coiffure and apply a special make-up, all followed up by driving for an hour in order to reach the War Memorial Opera House in the City by the Bay and Mon Dieu! – find parking.

The stunning production and sets, the moody lighting illumination, the impressive singing, and the musical partnership with the talented musicians of the San Francisco Opera Orchestra under the brilliant baton of the new music director conductor Eun Sun Kim created an amazing and hypnotizing opera expressing Beethoven’s Ode to the Freedom and the determination of a brave and loving woman who saves the life of her husband who is incarcerated in prison.

Did I mention the gorgeous Beethoven music and score?

Information

415-864-3330

sfopera.com

San Francisco Opera

War Memorial Opera House

301 Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco

Photos courtesy of San Francisco Opera