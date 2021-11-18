Events Around the Bay

By Lina Broydo

Menorahs and Martinis: Hanukah’s Cheers-ful Celebration

December 1, 2021 at 7 p.m.

The Chabad of Contra Costa spreads the lights of Hanukkah (November 28 through December 6, 2021) with a new and fun evening: “Ladies Night Out” as the Chabad of Contra Costa Women’s Circle found a new and cheers-ful way to celebrate Hanukkah by presenting this year’s holiday event which includes a delicious and refreshing “Latkes and Martinis Bar” as well as showcasing their artistic creativity by crafting a granite menorah.

Hmm, I wonder if the kids are invited? Not to worry!

The Chabad community is holding an adults and kid’s “Dreidel Tournament” on December 5 at 5 p.m..

Just in case: The Chabad center offers classes in preparing latkes.

Information

Price: $18 per person

Registration is required

tinyurl.com/menorahs-martinis

Chabad of Contra Costa County

1671 Newell Avenue in Walnut Creek

Photo courtesy of Chabad of Contra Costa

Nutcracker San Jose Style

New Ballet’s “The San Jose Nutcracker” Highlights Turn of the Century San Jose

December 18 – 22, 2021

All performances starts at 2 p.m.

My First “Nutcracker” – 1 act ballet

Special performances start at 11 a.m. to accommodate the families with younger children: these shorter performances offer their youngsters a delightful introduction to the magical world of ballet.

“The San Jose Nutcracker” earns the highest accolades by Metro Publication. “Captivating. Delightful. A Home Run” – only in San Jose as this annual joyful holiday extravaganza transports the delighted audiences to turn-of-the-century San Jose with a magically rising Electric Light Tower, dancing snowflakes and the battling mice (no, not the computer mice!).

Arrive early to be greeted by the costumed characters offering sweet treats and toys. Its fun and excitement the minute you enter the gorgeous lobby of the architecturally stunning California Theatre, the cultural jewel in the heart of Silicon Valley.

New this year:

VIP Experience which includes premium seating, a backstage tour with the ballet dancers and a photo-op on stage.

This is Wow!

Information

Tickets start at $25 and $17 for the younger children

408-792-3411

newballet.com

California Theatre

345 South First Street in San Jose

Photos courtesy of New Ballet

‘Tis the Season” at Cavallo Point Lodge in Sausalito

December 12 at 4 p.m.

Enjoy ‘Tis the Season at Cavallo Point Lodge for the “Sing In the Holidays!” festivities by joining the San Francisco Opera Adler Fellows Simone McIntosh, Christopher Oglesby, Zhengyi Bai, and Esther Tonea with pianist Kseniia Polstiankina Barrad.

Take in the exceptional stunning views and enjoy a food and wine reception before the concert featuring the award winning wines from Napa Valley’s Castello di Amorosa.

“Sing In the Holidays!” benefits Festival Napa Valley’s programs for young artists.

Information

A donation of $250 per person is kindly requested

boxoffice@festivalnapavalley.org

601 Murray Circle in Sausalito

Photos courtesy of Festival Napa Valley

Cavallo Point Lodge

From Russia with Love and the Magic of Chopin

December 10 – 13, 2021

(This virtual program is not available anywhere else on the Internet)

Treat yourself to the brilliance of Nikolay Khozyanov, a young Russian virtuoso pianist and a semi-finalist medal winner of the 2021 Chopin International Competition in Warsaw, Poland, appearing on your living room’s virtual stage presented by the Steinway Fall Home Concert Series in an all-Chopin program.

Nikolay Khozyainov was born in Blagoveshchensk, Russia and began to play the piano at the age of five and continued his studies at the Moscow Conservatory where at the age of seven he made his debut with the Handel Piano Concerto.

At present time Nikolay is pursuing an Advanced Degree at the Hannover Hochschule fur Musik under the guidance of Professor Arie Vardi. He has performed with the Philharmonia Orchestra, Tokyo Symphony Orchestra, Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra, Czech National Symphony Orchestra, Russian State Orchestra, The Yomiuri Nippon Symphony Orchestra and the RTE National Symphony Orchetra of Ireland.

ln January 2018, the Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko of Japan came to Nikolay’s concert in Tokyo’s Suntory Hall.

And now you too can join the royalty to listen Nikolay’s performance in the comfort of your home.

Information

Tickets start at $25 per person, $35 per household

Steinway Society Bay Area

408-300-5635

steinwaysociety.com

Photo courtesy of Steinway Society, Bay Area